Naked Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Abs Alongside Fiancée Abby Champion for Steamy SKIMS Wedding Campaign: Photos
Did someone turn up the heat? Oh, no — it's just Patrick Schwarzenegger posing naked in a new SKIMS campaign.
On Monday, March 17, The White Lotus actor made fans drool as he ditched his clothes while starring in this year's launch of SKIMS' annual wedding shop alongside his fiancée, Abby Champion.
Shot by photographer Carin Backoff, Schwarzenegger modeled both fully clothed and in the nude, as his soon-to-be wife sported a series of stunning lingerie styles.
In one photo, the 31-year-old stood completely in the buff — with his private parts only being covered by a bouquet of white roses.
Beside him, Champion looked serious while wearing a see-through, white lace skirt and a skimpy matching bra.
In another picture, the supermodel fed her fiancé wedding cake as she donned a pair of black lace underwear and thigh-high stockings clipped to her cleavage-baring bodysuit. Schwarzenegger happily ate the dessert while standing shirtless in his black boxers.
In a third alluring image, Schwarzenegger again appeared naked, with only his white socks visible in front of the camera while Champion switched into a dainty white matching sleep set.
In a press release for the campaign obtained by OK!, the 28-year-old fashion model admitted: "This is such an exciting time in my life, and I want to feel my best throughout it all."
"SKIMS is my go-to for confidence and comfort, and I can't wait to wear these stunning pieces for our wedding celebrations and honeymoon," she declared.
Speaking on his experience participating in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's brand, Schwarzenegger confessed: "Being part of SKIMS’ Wedding Shop with my fiancée Abby was such a fun experience and made me more excited for our big day."
"Grooms are usually expected to just show up, but SKIMS designed with the men in mind also," he noted.
While Champion and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement more than one year ago, their wedding is still in the process of being planned.
Schwarzenegger popped the question in December 2023 after eight years of dating, however, officially saying "I do" had to be delayed until after he finished filming Season 3 of The White Lotus in Thailand.
The lovebirds are set to get married at some point this year, but have opted to keep specific details — including the date and location — private, per Women's Wear Daily.
Gushing over the couple in her brand's press release, Kardashian — who is the co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS — stated: "Patrick and Abby’s love is so beautiful, and it shows in every shot."
"SKIMS is all about making special moments even more meaningful, and with the variety of styles we offer, every couple and bridal party can find something that feels completely authentic to them," the reality star continued.