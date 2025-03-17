or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Patrick Schwarzenegger
OK LogoPHOTOS

Naked Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Abs Alongside Fiancée Abby Champion for Steamy SKIMS Wedding Campaign: Photos

Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion.
Source: SKIMS; Carin Backoff

Patrick Schwarzenegger proposed to Abby Champion in December 2023.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Did someone turn up the heat? Oh, no — it's just Patrick Schwarzenegger posing naked in a new SKIMS campaign.

On Monday, March 17, The White Lotus actor made fans drool as he ditched his clothes while starring in this year's launch of SKIMS' annual wedding shop alongside his fiancée, Abby Champion.

Article continues below advertisement
ps skimms
Source: SKIMS; Carin Backoff

The lovebirds dated for eight years before getting engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Shot by photographer Carin Backoff, Schwarzenegger modeled both fully clothed and in the nude, as his soon-to-be wife sported a series of stunning lingerie styles.

In one photo, the 31-year-old stood completely in the buff — with his private parts only being covered by a bouquet of white roses.

Article continues below advertisement
ps skimms
Source: SKIMS; Carin Backoff

Patrick Schwarzenegger posed naked as he starred in this year's SKIMS Wedding Shop campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Beside him, Champion looked serious while wearing a see-through, white lace skirt and a skimpy matching bra.

In another picture, the supermodel fed her fiancé wedding cake as she donned a pair of black lace underwear and thigh-high stockings clipped to her cleavage-baring bodysuit. Schwarzenegger happily ate the dessert while standing shirtless in his black boxers.

Article continues below advertisement

In a third alluring image, Schwarzenegger again appeared naked, with only his white socks visible in front of the camera while Champion switched into a dainty white matching sleep set.

In a press release for the campaign obtained by OK!, the 28-year-old fashion model admitted: "This is such an exciting time in my life, and I want to feel my best throughout it all."

MORE ON:
Patrick Schwarzenegger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ps skimms
Source: SKIMS; Carin Backoff

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are set to tie the knot in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"SKIMS is my go-to for confidence and comfort, and I can't wait to wear these stunning pieces for our wedding celebrations and honeymoon," she declared.

Speaking on his experience participating in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's brand, Schwarzenegger confessed: "Being part of SKIMS’ Wedding Shop with my fiancée Abby was such a fun experience and made me more excited for our big day."

Article continues below advertisement

"Grooms are usually expected to just show up, but SKIMS designed with the men in mind also," he noted.

While Champion and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement more than one year ago, their wedding is still in the process of being planned.

Article continues below advertisement
ps skimms
Source: SKIMS; Carin Backoff

Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding was put on hold while he filmed Season 3 of 'The White Lotus.'

Article continues below advertisement

Schwarzenegger popped the question in December 2023 after eight years of dating, however, officially saying "I do" had to be delayed until after he finished filming Season 3 of The White Lotus in Thailand.

The lovebirds are set to get married at some point this year, but have opted to keep specific details — including the date and location — private, per Women's Wear Daily.

Gushing over the couple in her brand's press release, Kardashian — who is the co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS — stated: "Patrick and Abby’s love is so beautiful, and it shows in every shot."

"SKIMS is all about making special moments even more meaningful, and with the variety of styles we offer, every couple and bridal party can find something that feels completely authentic to them," the reality star continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.