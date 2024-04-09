OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > patrick swayze
OK LogoHEALTH

Patrick Swayze's Pancreatic Cancer Battle 'Was Like Living in a Complete Nightmare 24/7,' His Widow Lisa Recalls

patrick swayze pancreatic cancer battle complete nightmare widow lisa
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Patrick Swayze's widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze, is opening up about the "complete nightmare" the couple endured when the late actor first found out he had cancer in 2008.

Lisa discussed the ordeal during her Tuesday, April 9, appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze pancreatic cancer battle complete nightmare widow lisa
Source: mega

Patrick and Lisa Swayze met in 1970.

Lisa, 67, recalled the exact moment her husband was told the news, sharing, "He turned to me and said, 'I’m a dead man.'"

"I didn’t know much about pancreatic cancer, but he did, and from what he knew, anytime you heard someone had pancreatic cancer it was like, 'Well, he’s out of here,'" the actress explained.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze pancreatic cancer battle complete nightmare widow lisa
Source: mega

The actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

"The doctor said you can go ahead and treat it and be as aggressive as you want, but do think about getting your affairs in order sooner rather than later," she continued. "That's a tough thing to hear."

After the diagnosis, Lisa said she channeled "every ounce of energy ... into helping him live."

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze pancreatic cancer battle complete nightmare widow lisa
Source: mega

The duo exchanged vows in 1975.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa said she did cry occasionally, but she did so in private after the Dirty Dancing lead caught her once, which "scared him."

There was one moment in particular during his battle that broke Lisa's heart, as she recalled that while walking around near their New Mexico home, "he looked at me with tears in his eyes [and] said, 'I want to live.'"

MORE ON:
patrick swayze
Article continues below advertisement

"Your life turns on a dime, and it’s just never gonna be the same after that. Everything shifted," she explained of how their life changed. "We always called ourselves optimistic realists, because we knew in all likelihood how this was gonna turn out, but we held out that he would be the one to make it through it, because miracles do happen."

"We kept so positive about everything, but I tell you what, it was like living in a complete nightmare 24/7," the choreographer confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick swayze pancreatic cancer battle complete nightmare widow lisa
Source: mega

The couple didn't have any children together.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Ghost star acknowledged his bad habit of smoking up to 60 cigarettes a day likely "had something to do with" his cancer. However, he continued to smoke while undergoing chemotherapy.

The longtime lovebirds met in 1970 when Lisa was taking dance lessons from Patrick's mom. The couple married in 1975 and stayed together until the actor died at age 57 in 2009, 20 months after his original diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair didn't have any children during their marriage, though Lisa did suffer one miscarriage.

In 2014, she married jeweler Albert DePrisco.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.