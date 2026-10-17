Patrick Swayze's Widow Lisa Niemi Was 'Very Moved' After Reading Script for 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel

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Lisa Niemi Swayze, the widow of late actor Patrick Swayze, recently shared her heartfelt sentiments regarding the upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel. In an interview, she revealed that she has read the script and found it profoundly moving. “I was very moved by it,” Lisa commented during the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s annual Purple Stride Walk. Patrick, who passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, was beloved for his role as Johnny Castle in the original 1987 film. The film portrayed his character as a passionate dance instructor who falls in love with Frances “Baby” Houseman, played by Jennifer Grey.

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Jennifer Grey Returns as Baby in the New Film

Source: MEGA Lisa Niemi Swayze shared her reaction during the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's annual Purple Stride Walk.

Jennifer announced earlier this year that a sequel to the original film is in development. Despite skepticism from some fans, Lisa expressed her appreciation for how the storyline incorporates Patrick’s character. “I wish [them] the best of luck,” she stated. “They’ve been working on it [for] quite a while. And I can’t wait to see it.” Lionsgate confirmed in January that production for the sequel would begin later this year. Jennifer will reprise her role as Baby and take on the role of executive producer. Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, alongside writer Kim Rosenstock, aim to create a sequel that resonates with audiences while honoring the original film's legacy.

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'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Faces Mixed Fan Reactions

Source: MEGA Jennifer Grey announced that she would return as Baby in the sequel and also serve as an executive producer.

In a press release, Jennifer emphasized the enduring significance of her character: “The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years.” She acknowledged that it took time to assemble a team capable of building on the original film's legacy. However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions. Some fans expressed disappointment, asserting that the sequel is disrespectful to Patrick’s memory. Many have stated, “There is no Dirty Dancing without Patrick Swayze.” Acknowledging the concerns, Jennifer reassured fans in an interview that the legacy of Patrick and other cast members will remain honored. “All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who’s passed — you never try to repeat anything that’s magic like that,” she explained.

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Filmmakers Aim to Honor Patrick Swayze’s Legacy

Source: MEGA Jennifer Grey acknowledged the significance of the role of Baby and said the creative team had taken time to assemble the right people for the project.

Lisa remains dedicated to preserving her husband’s legacy through her advocacy work with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. She describes the organization as a “one-stop shop” for those affected by pancreatic cancer. “It gave me a way to keep [Patrick’s] fight going,” Lisa reflected. “Progress has to be made, and we have to keep on pushing forward on that.” Lisa highlighted the community's spirit and commitment to the cause. “They’re there representing all the people who are fighting this disease and all the people who they’ve lost to this disease,” she shared, emphasizing the importance of collective support.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Grey reassured fans that the sequel would not attempt to replace Patrick Swayze or recreate the original film's magic, addressing concerns about honoring the late actor's legacy.