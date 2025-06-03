Patti Stanger Hopes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged by 'Christmas': 'I Want the Ring Already!'
Patti Stanger has a good feeling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be engaged this year.
"I want the ring already! Why are you buying houses? She just got her music back, it's about time. He should have proposed yesterday when she got back her music," the reality star, 64, who joined forces with LG Electronics to help couples tie the knot at the brand’s one-day-only “Launderette of Love” pop-up in NYC, exclusively told OK!.
"She should have taken here away. He should have said, 'Sorry, Jack Antonoff, I am taking her away from you,'" Stanger said, referring to how Swift and Antonoff's video of them singing "Getaway Car" went viral after she bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital. "They should have gone to an undisclosed place in Boca Raton, Fla., or wherever they are. What is taking so long? It's been almost two years."
Though the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, haven't been together for so long, the Bravo alum believes they're a "done deal" and meant to be. "Let's go, let's go, let's go!" she quipped. "I'm praying that Travis does it by Christmas."
The brunette beauty also predicts that Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, who started dating in 2023, are going to end up together, too. "I think he's going to propose," she said. "I have a feeling."
Stanger's biggest advice for going the distance remains the same: "Date night, once a week, preferably on a Saturday, so you can sleep in on a Sunday," she said. "Go to dinner and put your phones away. Everybody thinks the man has to plan, but when you're married, maybe he does it three times and you do it once, or if you're a gay couple, you'll take turns."
New Projects Ahead
Though Millionaire Matchmaker aired on Bravo for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015 and was canceled in 2015, Stanger is excited for what the future holds, as she has a lot of projects going on.
"I've been working on a scripted series with the people that did The Kissing Booth," she shared. "It's this really great story — and it's based on my life, but I'm 16, and my parents are matchmakers."
She also revealed she would love to come back to TV in some capacity. "I think men are not rising up to the challenge! The women have the apartment, the car, and it's the guys that are the slackers," she said. "They don't want to pay, they don't want to go out of the house, they don't want to ask anyone out."
Stanger even admitted she would love to find her match on reality TV. "I've watched The Bachelor since the beginning, but if the Golden Bachelor [Mel Owens] doesn't hit it off with any of the girls, I am going to put my name in the ring for him. He is so my type, and I love the NFL!" she said. "I'm ready to get married. Let's go. I spent my whole life getting everyone else married!"
In the meantime, Stanger was thrilled to be teaming up with LG Electronics to help couples tie the knot at the brand’s one-day-only “Launderette of Love” pop-up in NYC. By officiating faux weddings for selected couples at the event, the star celebrated love around the clock – whether it’s your wedding day or just another laundry day.
"I'm loving New York City and that LG brought me out here! They are the number one company in the U.S. and the most reliable!" she said. "They also brought me out to marry couples — either renew their vows or marry them, and the washer/dryer is connected to us as well. It was fun finding out how everyone met — from Bumble to college."
"This partnership with LG is great. I love all their stuff!" she added.