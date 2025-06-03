Patti Stanger Hopes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged by 'Christmas': 'I Want the Ring Already!'

Though Millionaire Matchmaker aired on Bravo for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015 and was canceled in 2015, Stanger is excited for what the future holds, as she has a lot of projects going on.

"I've been working on a scripted series with the people that did The Kissing Booth," she shared. "It's this really great story — and it's based on my life, but I'm 16, and my parents are matchmakers."

She also revealed she would love to come back to TV in some capacity. "I think men are not rising up to the challenge! The women have the apartment, the car, and it's the guys that are the slackers," she said. "They don't want to pay, they don't want to go out of the house, they don't want to ask anyone out."