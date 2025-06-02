Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Engagement Rumors After Football Star's T-Shirt Message Goes Viral

Kelce hit the red carpet wearing a gray suit paired with a T-shirt featuring a stylized illustration of a cake — a cake that many fans speculated might resemble a wedding cake.

"Is that a wedding cake on Travis Kelce's T-shirt? Travy and Taylor need to stop playing us," commented one observant fan on social media.

Another added, "It looks like a wedding cake a bit. Very interesting."

The buzz intensified when Harper's Bazaar noted that by sporting the $222 tee from Marni, "Travis Kelce dropped the biggest clue that he may be engaged to Taylor Swift."