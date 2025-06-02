or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Engagement Rumors After Football Star's T-Shirt Message Goes Viral

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Fans think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be getting married soon after the latter was seen wearing a T-shirt with a cryptic message on it.

June 2 2025, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping Easter eggs. The pop star has long delighted fans with subtle hints about new albums, songs and release dates.

So, when her boyfriend of nearly two years, Travis Kelce, made a statement in a unique way at the Amazon Upfronts in NYC on May 12, fans couldn't help but wonder if he too was hinting at something deeper.

Photo of Travis Kelce
Source: @kelcebrothers/Instagram

Travis Kelce sparked engagement rumors by wearing a wedding cake T-shirt at the 2025 Amazon Upfronts.

Kelce hit the red carpet wearing a gray suit paired with a T-shirt featuring a stylized illustration of a cake — a cake that many fans speculated might resemble a wedding cake.

"Is that a wedding cake on Travis Kelce's T-shirt? Travy and Taylor need to stop playing us," commented one observant fan on social media.

Another added, "It looks like a wedding cake a bit. Very interesting."

The buzz intensified when Harper's Bazaar noted that by sporting the $222 tee from Marni, "Travis Kelce dropped the biggest clue that he may be engaged to Taylor Swift."

Photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

One insider said the pair are not engaged.

Despite the swirling rumors, insiders reveal a different story. "They're not [engaged]," a source told Life & Style, emphasizing that the couple is happy with the current pace of their relationship. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?"

Taylor Swift

Photo of Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce told reporters he lost 25 pounds since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in February.

While fans speculate, Kelce remains focused on football this offseason, making it clear that his priority is getting in top shape. He shared with reporters that he has shed 25 pounds since the Chiefs' February Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With what could be his 13th and final season in the NFL approaching, he aims to lead his team to victory this fall.

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, appears to be on board with the relationship. Last November, he didn't hesitate when ESPN analyst Pat McAfee referred to Taylor as his "future sister-in-law."

Following a Mother's Day gathering at Talula's Garden restaurant in Philadelphia, where Taylor joined Travis and Jason's mom, Donna Kelce, along with Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, Jason confirmed that Taylor and Travis had already met his newborn daughter, Finnley.

"We were fortunate to have them all in," Jason shared with Entertainment Tonight. "It doesn't happen often — everyone's really busy — but it was really special."

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is 'The One' for Taylor Swift, a source said.

Even if wedding plans aren't officially on the table, sources said that, for Taylor, "Travis is 'The One,' and she's going to marry him. It's just a matter of when."

