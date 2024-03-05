The Devil Doesn’t Do Paul and Ringo: Beatles SNUB 'Vogue' Editrix Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Show
She can't impress them all!
After one of Stella McCartney's events at Paris Fashion Week, Vogue editor Anna Wintour came over to greet the designer's famous father, Paul McCartney — but the singer didn't seem too dazzled.
In a video from the Sunday, March 3, show, Paul, 81, is sitting next to The Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 83, as the fashion gig wrapped up. The two men gave Stella, 52, a standing ovation before sitting back down, and seconds later, Anna, 74, came over to greet the icons.
The father-of-five and Anna shook hands and talked for a few seconds before she greeted the drummer and heading elsewhere, as she wasn't invited to sit with the legendary musicians.
While Anna created an empire and is still working today, former assistants haven't had the nicest things to say about her.
In Amy Odell's ANNA: The Biography, ex-colleagues spilled the tea on what a typical day looks like working for the strict fashionista.
An employee referred to as Assistant A revealed their work day would kick off as early as 7:30 in the morning. Their first task is "essentially setting up her office. So the reason you come in at 7:30 is because she comes in before 8:00. She might come in anywhere from 7:45 to 8:00."
"So the 7:30 to 7:45 gives the second assistant the opportunity to gather all the things she'll need for the day – printing out or setting up her schedule, listening to the voicemails and leaving out any messages that might be urgent for her to respond to in the morning, making sure all the periodicals and newspapers that she'd want to read are set out," they continued. "And then, depending on when she is definitely coming in, potentially getting her coffee and breakfast."
"Each assistant was responsible for their own set of things. Whenever she wasn't in the office was when you were able to get those things done. Then she'd come into the office. It was very much like in The Devil Wears Prada when they're all like, 'She's coming!'" one employee confessed. "I was always scrambling to get ready. You're literally putting things away, making sure everything looks great. Then once she's in the office, it was kind of like, whatever she asked, you do it."
Assistant B noted that requests from Anna would come in "day and night."
"I had dreams – I would wake up in the middle of the night and think, Do I have to check my email?" they recalled. "She's always talking to you. It would just be constant emails, she was just firing away all the time."
The individual said her requests varied from wanting to schedule meetings to asking for coffee.