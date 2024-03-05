The Devil Doesn’t Do Paul and Ringo: Beatles SNUB 'Vogue' Editrix Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Show

While Anna created an empire and is still working today, former assistants haven't had the nicest things to say about her.

In Amy Odell's ANNA: The Biography, ex-colleagues spilled the tea on what a typical day looks like working for the strict fashionista.

An employee referred to as Assistant A revealed their work day would kick off as early as 7:30 in the morning. Their first task is "essentially setting up her office. So the reason you come in at 7:30 is because she comes in before 8:00. She might come in anywhere from 7:45 to 8:00."