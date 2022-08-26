Anna Wintour's Ex-Assistants Tell All: Answering Emails From Dusk To Dawn, Fetching Coffee 4 Times Per Day & More

While some may assume The Devil Wears Prada is an exaggeration of how Vogue head honcho Anna Wintour operates, Amy Odell, the author of ANNA: The Biography, has learned the magazine exec really can act as dramatic as the character portrayed by Meryl Streep.

For her new book, Odell chatted with some of the fashionista's former assistants, and since they spilled the tea anonymously, they didn't bite their tongue.