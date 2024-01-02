Meadow Walker Soaks Up the Sun in Tiny Bikini After Shocking Split From Louis Thornton-Allan: Photo
Meadow Walker is doing just fine — just a few days after she revealed her marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan is over.
The star, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to show off her killer bikini body while relaxing at the beach.
Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty, who appears to be in Australia, soak up the sun. One person wrote, "Aussie girl!" while another wrote, "Hiiii beauty."
A third person added, "Happy new year bear ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A few days prior, the model, whose dad was the late Paul Walker, posted some snapshots from her time Down Under. "Australia forever," she captioned some pictures via Instagram.
As OK! previously reported, Meadow announced she is now a single lady.
"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the statement read. "This is truly a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."
"We maintain mutual love and respect for one another and will continue to support each other," the famous offspring concluded her post.
The former flames tied the knot in October 2021 in the Dominican Republican, and the actor's Fast & Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster were also there for the special event.
"A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions," Meadow shared. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."
Though Paul is no longer alive, Meadow frequently speaks about her father and his legacy. So much so, during the holiday season, she shared a throwback photo of herself with the Hollywood star, who died on November, 30, 2013.
"Merry Christmas ❤️ sending my love to everyone! This is a difficult time of year for so many. Talk to your loved ones and tell them you love them. Tomorrow isn’t promised. XX, M," she captioned the sweet photo.