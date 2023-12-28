Split Shocker: Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Separation From Husband Louis Thornton-Allan After 3 Years of Marriage
Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan are over.
On Wednesday, December 27, Paul Walker's daughter, 25, took to Instagram to officially announce her separation from the actor.
"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," Walker's statement read. "This is truly a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."
"We maintain mutual love and respect for one another and will continue to support each other," the famous offspring concluded her post.
The former couple wed in October 2021 in a small ceremony on a beach in the Dominican Republic, which was attended by her late father's Fast & Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.
"A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions," Walker said in an interview about who was present on her big day. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."
The end of Walker and Thorton-Allan's romance may not come as a surprise as the model was seen crying during a lunch date with her then-spouse in New York City last year.
The model sharing the sad news comes more than a decade after her dad's tragic passing in November 2013. "Happy birthday to my guardian angel," she penned in a September tribute to commemorate his birthday.
"🤍 Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day," the post read.
Walker even started a foundation in her father's honor to keep his memory alive. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," she wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation(@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood."