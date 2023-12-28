Split Shocker: Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Separation From Husband Louis Thornton-Allan After 3 Years of Marriage

"🤍 Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day," the post read.

Walker even started a foundation in her father's honor to keep his memory alive. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," she wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation(@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood."