James Van Der Beek Auctions Iconic 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Varsity Blues' Memorabilia to Fund Cancer Treatment

James Van Der Beek is parting with cherished items from his acting career to help cover the costs of his colorectal cancer treatment. The actor has decided to auction off costume pieces and props from his beloved series Dawson's Creek and the classic film Varsity Blues. As part of Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, Van Der Beek is offering a black metal chain necklace worn by his character Dawson Leery, a full outfit from the pilot episode of Dawson's Creek and several other collectibles. These items represent pivotal moments in his career and are now available to fans and collectors alike.

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek is auctioning off memorabilia from 'Dawson’s Creek' and 'Varsity Blues.'

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," Van Der Beek told People. "While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

Source: MEGA The star's collection includes Dawson Leery’s necklace, pilot episode outfits and movie props.

Among the highlights is the iconic necklace, which he wore throughout three seasons of Dawson's Creek before he gifted it to Katie Holmes' character, Joey. The necklace features a polished black stone pendant and has a starting bid of £10,000, with estimates suggesting it could sell for between £20,000 and £40,000 at the auction set for December in London. In addition to the necklace, Van Der Beek is also selling a white jumper and cotton trousers worn during the show's pilot. This ensemble starts at £750, with expected sales between £1,500 and £3,000.

Other items from the Dawson's Creek collection include a flannel shirt worn by Van Der Beek, a chairback with his character's name from the season six production, and a set of movie-themed decorations from Dawson's bedroom, featuring an E.T. plush toy and an Indiana Jones vinyl kit. He’s also offering two items from the 1999 film Varsity Blues: the cleats worn in pivotal football scenes as Jonathan "Mox" Moxon, along with a West Canaan Coyotes snapback hat sported throughout the film.

Source: @vanderjames/Instagram James Van Der Beek missed a recent 'Dawson's Creek' reunion in September.

Previously, Van Der Beek missed a Dawson's Creek reunion event supporting the F Cancer charity. In a heartfelt video message, he expressed his gratitude to fans for their continuous support.

Source: MEGA The actor is selling the items to help fund his colorectal cancer treatment.