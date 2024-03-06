Paula Abdul Exposes Nigel Lythgoe's Alleged Harassing Messages After Filing Lawsuit: 'Make Love to Me'

Abdul's attorney, Melissa Eubanks, told RadarOnline.com, "While Mr. Lythgoe’s answer cherry-picks from years of messages with Ms. Abdul to try to discredit her claims, what his selections fail to show are the numerous instances of overt sexual harassment he forced Ms. Abdul to tolerate."

"Mr. Lythgoe fails to appreciate that he held a position of power over Ms. Abdul. He was a producer on American Idol and SYTYCD, and she was the talent. He held the cards to her career in his hand, and he knew it," Eubanks explained. "It thus is no surprise that Ms. Abdul placated to his ego with positive messaging and seeming adoration. These are the defenses that many women like Ms. Abdul had to adopt to deal with men who abuse their power."