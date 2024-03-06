Paula Abdul Exposes Nigel Lythgoe's Alleged Harassing Messages After Filing Lawsuit: 'Make Love to Me'
Former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance judge Paula Abdul has intensified her accusations of sexual assault against TV producer Nigel Lythgoe.
According to RadarOnline.com, Abdul's attorney has exposed a series of harassing messages that Lythgoe allegedly sent to Abdul following the recent lawsuits.
Lythgoe denied Abdul's accusations and shared several private emails and other correspondence from the singer after the alleged assaults.
The incident took place after Abdul initially came forward with her claims against Lythgoe. Despite Lythgoe's denial of the accusations, Abdul's attorney has shed light on additional disturbing messages allegedly sent by the TV mogul.
Abdul's legal team is now bringing attention to the alleged harassment she faced post-incident.
Abdul's attorney, Melissa Eubanks, told RadarOnline.com, "While Mr. Lythgoe’s answer cherry-picks from years of messages with Ms. Abdul to try to discredit her claims, what his selections fail to show are the numerous instances of overt sexual harassment he forced Ms. Abdul to tolerate."
"Mr. Lythgoe fails to appreciate that he held a position of power over Ms. Abdul. He was a producer on American Idol and SYTYCD, and she was the talent. He held the cards to her career in his hand, and he knew it," Eubanks explained. "It thus is no surprise that Ms. Abdul placated to his ego with positive messaging and seeming adoration. These are the defenses that many women like Ms. Abdul had to adopt to deal with men who abuse their power."
She revealed that in 2014, "Mr. Lythgoe wrote to Ms. Abdul: 'When you get back to LA, will you please make love to me! Slowly and lovingly!' When Ms. Abdul failed to respond, Mr. Lythgoe proclaimed: 'I’ll take that as a YES then!'"
Back in April 2014, he wrote, in response to a message from Ms. Abdul about SYTYCD auditions in Las Vegas: 'I’ll come if you promise a big wet kiss! With tongues! Is a small grope of the a-- asking too much?'"
Abdul's lawyer said, "In July 2014, Mr. Lythgoe even acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behavior to Ms. Abdul: 'you love me like a relation, I love you like a girlfriend. I could easily be your f------ cousin? Ha Ha.'"
"There are several instances of such verbal assaults against Ms. Abdul, which are evidence of the frequent abusive behavior that Ms. Abdul was subjected to during her time on American Idol and SYTYCD," she continued.