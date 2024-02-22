Nigel Lythgoe Hit With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2 Months After Paula Abdul Sued 'American Idol' Producer
Nigel Lythgoe was slammed with another sexual assault lawsuit — just two months after Paula Abdul sued the American Idol producer for similar reasons.
On Saturday, February 18, new court documents were filed in Los Angeles by a woman, who chose to remain anonymous, accusing the 74-year-old of touching her nonconsensually back in 2016.
Lythgoe allegedly assaulted the female while driving her home from a hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., legal papers obtained by a news publication revealed.
"Plaintiff tried to push Lythgoe away from her and instruct Lythgoe's driver how to return to her house, but Lythgoe continued to grab at Plaintiff, fondle her breasts, and kiss her. Lythgoe even shoved his hand up Plaintiff’s skirt and penetrated her genitalia," the court documents disturbingly detailed.
The woman claimed the So You Think You Can Dance executive's driver took a longer route than needed to take her home.
Lawyer Melissa Eubanks, who is also involved in Abdul's case, is representing the unnamed woman.
"It is troubling to hear of yet another alleged incident of a woman being taken advantage of and abused by a prominent public figure," the attorney expressed in a statement shared with the news outlet.
The newest lawsuit against Lythgoe was the third one filed against him since December 2023, when Abdul accused the producer of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s during her time as a judge on American Idol.
Last month, two former reality stars also sued Lythgoe for sexual assault-related reasons.
Lythgoe vehemently denied claims made by Abdul at the end of last year, though he stepped down from his spot as a judge on the newest season of So You Think You Can Dance because of the controversy and was replaced last minute by JoJo Siwa.
As OK! previously reported, the "Opposites Attract" singer claimed: "Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and b------, and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault."
Abdul alleged another incident occurred later on in 2014, when she was a judge on SYTYCD and received what she thought was a professional invitation to go over Lythgoe's house for dinner.
"Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple.' Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left," the filing claimed.
The Hollywood Reporter obtained court documents regarding the newest lawsuit filed against Lythgoe.