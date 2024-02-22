Nigel Lythgoe Hit With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 2 Months After Paula Abdul Sued 'American Idol' Producer

As OK! previously reported, the "Opposites Attract" singer claimed: "Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and b------, and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault."

Abdul alleged another incident occurred later on in 2014, when she was a judge on SYTYCD and received what she thought was a professional invitation to go over Lythgoe's house for dinner.

"Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple.' Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left," the filing claimed.