Paulina Gretzky Dons Little Red Dress to Celebrate Christmas With Her Husband Dustin Johnson: Photos
Paulina Gretzky got into the holiday spirit by donning a short red dress on Christmas!
On Wednesday, December 25, the brunette babe, 36, shared some snapshots of herself alongside her friends and her husband, Dustin Johnson, whom she married in April 2022.
Gretzky, who shares two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson, with the golfer, 40, matched her frock with a pair of red heels as she posed in front of a Christmas tree.
The post comes just six days after the mom-of-two posted some sizzling snaps from her birthday party.
"𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗂 𝖻𝗂𝗍 𝗈𝗅𝖽𝖾𝗋🍸," she captioned a slew of photos of herself enjoying a dinner with her loved ones.
Of course, people couldn't get over how amazing she looked. One person wrote, "@paulinagretzky GORG! Love the dress and Happy Bday🍸🔥🥳," while another said, "I love you as a brunette! So, so much! Happy birthday!"
A third person added, "happy birthday beautiful!!!❤️😍😍😍🎂🎂🎂."
The actress was also surrounded by her family, including her father, Wayne Gretzky, and her brothers Trevor and Ty.
For his part, the athlete shared a sweet post to his wife.
“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mom. We love you so much @paulinagretzky!” he wrote, including photos of the couple at her party.
“Happy Birthday Beautiful!” Johnson added via his Instagram Story.
During an interview for Golf.com's YouTube series, The Scoop, the pair spoke about how they met through Paulina's mom, Janet.
"I wanted nothing to do with him at the time, but lo and behold, love of my life," she admitted.
Their first date was at her house, which made it easy to connect. "Honestly, it let us be our authentic selves where it didn't feel like too much pressure," she added.
Over the years, the pair have been spotted at Dustin's tournaments, where they frequently pack on the PDA.
"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he told Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."