Paulina Porizkova, 60, Strips Down to Her Underwear to Show Her 'Imperfections': Watch
Nov. 21 2025, Updated 8:34 a.m. ET
Paulina Porizkova is showing once again that she only gets better with age.
The 60-year-old supermodel recently shared a bold Instagram video where she put her body — and her honesty — front and center, highlighting her scars, her shape and her very real imperfections.
In a playful “Get Ready With Me” clip, she let fans peek into her morning routine while stripping down to a lacy lavender bra and beige underwear.
“If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body — and hopefully think with relief, ‘ah, she’s not perfect either,’” she wrote in the caption. “And then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love. Because our imperfections are what makes us a perfect original.”
Starting out in a cozy living room wearing a beige bathrobe and glasses, she explained, “There’s something very calming in watching videos of women getting dressed for the day. And, so, here’s my contribution.”
Throughout the video, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star showed her scars from a lateral hip replacement, keeping things light with her signature humor.
She slipped into a pair of Rag & Bone sweatpants and joked, “Dressing for the day at home means an elastic waist,” before pulling on a squirrel-print sweater that her fiancé, Jeff Greenstein, gifted her.
Her morning routine continued with putting in contact lenses and securing a quick topknot.
“This is what I have to do as a nearly-blind person,” she said, finishing with a playful cheek pinch as she went make-up free.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with love.
“I’m so inspired to do a GRWM ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love it Paulina esp the slippers 😍,” one follower wrote, while another added, “now everyone gets to enjoy what I experience each morning ❤️.”
“More of these videos😍,” a third chimed in.
A fourth said, “I love your place.. the way it is decorated ❤️.”
As for her love life, Porizkova began dating Greenstein in 2023 after a short romance with Aaron Sorkin, and the couple got engaged in July.
She announced the news on Instagram with a video of the two sitting in a car, smiling and linking arms as she showed off her ring.
“He asked,” she captioned the clip.
Their engagement comes not long after she celebrated their two-year anniversary of meeting.
"Tonight, two years ago, we met in person,” Porizkova wrote alongside a series of photos. “I already knew. After a month of hour long conversations, I only had one question," she said. "And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss."
"Our goal is to keep kissing- everywhere and all the time,” she added.