Celebrities Who Refused Plastic Surgery: From Meryl Streep to Sydney Sweeney and More

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Barbra Streisand

Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand's facial features reportedly attracted criticism.

Barbra Streisand never felt the need for plastic surgery. In her 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra, the 84-year-old Funny Girl actress reacted to criticism of her facial features, including being told to get a nose job and cap her teeth. "I thought, 'Isn't my talent enough? A nose job would hurt and be expensive,'" Streisand wrote. "Besides, how could I trust anyone to do exactly what I wanted and no more?" She added, "No. It was too much of a risk. And who knew what it might do to my voice? Once a doctor told me I had a deviated septum … maybe that's why I sound the way I do. Besides, I liked long noses … the Italian actress Silvana Mangano had one, and everyone seemed to think she was beautiful."

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Drew Barrymore

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore revealed she has a highly addictive personality.

Drew Barrymore still has the same features people fell in love with when she debuted as a child star — and she is proud to maintain her looks without plastic surgery. "I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told People in 2023. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it. And I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!" The Drew Barrymore Show host, who said she has a highly addictive personality, revealed that fear of becoming fixated on plastic surgery somewhat pushed her to embrace natural aging instead.

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Elizabeth Banks

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Banks was reportedly told to get a b--- job by the first agent she met in the industry.

While at the 2017 Women in Film Los Angeles' Crystal + Lucy Awards, Elizabeth Banks revealed the first agent she met in the industry told her to get a b--- job. "I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that," she shared. Then, in a 2023 interview with People, The Hunger Games actress confirmed she has "never put a needle" in her face. "And by the way, most people do it and truly, there's no judgement. But I make my living with my face," she clarified. "Basically I'm terrified of f------ it up."

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Emma Thompson

Source: MEGA Emma Thompson turned 67 in April.

Emma Thompson told The Telegraph she was "not fiddling" with herself. "We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60," she stated in 2011. It mirrored what she told Hello! in 2014, saying plastic surgery is "mad" and "not a normal thing to do." "The culture that we've created that says it's normal is not normal. Why do people ask people to cut them open and put things into their body? What is that, what are we doing to ourselves?" she queried. Expressing worry over how cosmetic surgery may affect society's perception of beauty, she continued, "It's chronically unhealthy, and there's this very serious side to all of that because we're going to end up with this sort of 'super-culture' that's going to suggest to young people, girls and boys, that this looks normal. And it's not normal."

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Halle Berry

Source: MEGA Halle Berry acknowledged the pressure surrounding plastic surgery.

According to Halle Berry, somebody "is always suggesting" plastic surgery to her. Despite the pressure, she has always resisted by reminding herself that "beauty really is as beauty does" and that it is "not so much" about her physical self. "Aging is natural, and that's going to happen to all of us," she pointed out in a 2015 interview with Yahoo Life. "I just want to always look like myself, even if that's an older version of myself. I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way."

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Jodie Foster

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster said she does not want to alter her appearance.

Plastic surgery is not Jodie Foster's thing. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it," she told More in 2007. "For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose' than, 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

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Justine Bateman

Source: MEGA Justine Bateman pledged to never undergo any cosmetic procedures.

Justine Bateman has openly rejected plastic surgery for years. In 2021, she told People, "I find it really wrong that women right now are absorbing this idea that their faces need to be fixed. I realized my face is only going to get older. So why not take care of whatever fear I have attached to that." Years later, the filmmaker appeared on 60 Minutes Australia during which she clapped back at criticism over her natural appearance. "I just don't give a s---," said Bateman. "I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it." She continued, "I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."

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Kate Winslet

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet's natural look has constantly attracted positive comments.

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Even Kate Winslet is embracing aging without going under the knife. "It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up, and what I consider to be natural beauty. I will never give in," she told The Telegraph in August 2011. "I am an actress; I don't want to freeze the expression of my face." It mirrored what she shared with Harper's Bazaar, noting she feels "more comfortable in myself as each year passes." The Titanic star added, "It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate."

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Kristen Stewart

Source: MEGA Kristen Stewart said she would never get plastic surgery.

In a 2015 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kristen Stewart revealed the real reason she would never have plastic surgery. "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism," she admitted.

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Meryl Streep

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep shared why it is important to embrace the gift of aging.

Instead of resorting to plastic surgery, Meryl Streep promoted the value of aging gracefully. "You'd be amazed at how many men in this industry have gone down that road [of getting plastic surgery]," the Devil Wears Prada actress said in a 2008 interview with Good Housekeeping. "I just don't get it. You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

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Paulina Porizkova

Source: MEGA Paulina Porizkova has also opted to age naturally.

In a powerful Instagram post in August 2023, Paulina Porizkova showed what a 58-year-old face looked like "without filters, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup." The fashion model added in the caption, "Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off." Porizkova echoed similar sentiments in an October 2023 interview with People, sharing it is "not really all that authentic anymore" when people start "filtering" themselves or "auto-tuning [their] photos and stuff." "I feel a responsibility to put myself out there as I am. Why do I need improvement? I'm in my prime right now," she noted. "I'm sorry that you think my wrinkles dismiss me from being in my prime, but as a person, as a fully formed woman at the height of her power, this is it."

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Pink

Source: MEGA Pink hit back at a troll who ridiculed her appearance.

Pink knows she's "F------- Perfect." In a since-deleted note to self in 2020, she contemplated on the times she almost opted for plastic surgery. "Every once in a while, you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn't move. I cannot get behind it. I just can't," she got honest about the procedures.

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Salma Hayek

Source: MEGA Salma Hayek has never opted for plastic surgery.

Salma Hayek is a non-believer of Botox or any other cosmetic enhancements. "No surgical tweaks. No Botox either," she told InStyle in June 2010. "I think it is terrible, these girls in their late 20s injecting their faces and lips. One told me, 'If I kill my muscles now, I'll never get wrinkles.' Can you imagine?" The Desperado actress explained to DuJuor in 2016 she doesn't believe in Botox because one's "face doesn't move," and it is "something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time." "I don't look at things short term; I think of longevity. Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it," said Hayek. "But I'm in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely lady when I'm 70. I want him to see me and think, 'Okay, my girl is old now, but there's still beauty there.'"

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Sandra Oh

Source: MEGA Sandra Oh opened up about the time she was told to think about undergoing plastic surgery.

While she was once told by a Los Angeles agent to undergo plastic surgery, Sandra Oh told Vulture she resisted pressure and embraced who she really is.

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Sydney Sweeney

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney denied the plastic surgery rumors.