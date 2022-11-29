Paulina Porizkova 'Took Note' Of Johnny Depp Being 'Really Kind' To Everyone On Movie Sets: 'He Created A Calm Space Around Him'

When Paulina Porizkova and Johnny Depp starred in the 1993 film Arizona Dream, the former recalled her costar being a joy to work with.

"We did connect as friends, and Johnny was a person — one of the first people that taught me to not be judgmental around people you work with. I was on the set — it was filled with huge movie stars. There was Faye Dunaway, Jerry Lewis, whose wife I am playing in the movie, Vincent Gallo, Lili Taylor. It was a star-studded cast, so a lot of egos on the set, and Johnny, who was the world's biggest heartthrob at that time, didn't act like one. He was really kind to the electricians and to the crew," the 57-year-old dished while speaking to Doug Brunt on his podcast, "Dedicated with Doug Brunt," which aired on November 22.