OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Johnny Depp
OK LogoNEWS

Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna For Including Him In Savage x Fenty Show After He Received Backlash For Cameo

johnny rihanna pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 11 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Johnny Depp gave a sweet-shout to singer Rihanna for including him in the fourth edition of her Savage x Fenty show after he received backlash for appearing in the fashion show in the first place.

"Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo," he captioned an Amazon clip.

Article continues below advertisement
johnnydepp
Source: mega

Fans were quick to comment on the post, as they loved seeing Depp back in the spotlight months after his grueling trial against ex Amber Heard.

One person wrote, "So happy for you Johnny! Thanks to Rhianna for reaching out to another DV victim and making this happen despite the legacy media still pushing AH's false narrative. #truth, while another added, "Johnny Depp keeps winning. Bet it drives the one that shall not be named CRAAAAAZY 😜😜😜😜."

Article continues below advertisement

A third person added, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 watched it last night loved it!"

As OK! previously reported, the singer was criticized for featuring the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, especially since she got into an altercation with her ex Chris Brown. (Heard accused Depp of physical abuse during the trial.)

"The way that johnny depp would've never got these opportunities if he hadn't abused his wife. crazy," one person wrote, while another said, "what the f**k does johnny depp add to a savage x fenty show. that is so disappointing if true."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna
Source: mega

"You'd think of all people, rihanna, would know better than to invite johnny depp to anything," one fan said, while another pointed out, "She’s been cool with some problematic people before. But touching Johnny depp seems wild to me. Especially with what she went through."

Article continues below advertisement

After the trial wrapped in June, Depp came out on top, as he was awarded $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages while Heard was awarded $2 million, meaning she owes $8.3 million in damages.

However, Heard is appealing the verdict.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," her team said in a statement.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.