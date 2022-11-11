Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna For Including Him In Savage x Fenty Show After He Received Backlash For Cameo
Johnny Depp gave a sweet-shout to singer Rihanna for including him in the fourth edition of her Savage x Fenty show after he received backlash for appearing in the fashion show in the first place.
"Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo," he captioned an Amazon clip.
Fans were quick to comment on the post, as they loved seeing Depp back in the spotlight months after his grueling trial against ex Amber Heard.
One person wrote, "So happy for you Johnny! Thanks to Rhianna for reaching out to another DV victim and making this happen despite the legacy media still pushing AH's false narrative. #truth, while another added, "Johnny Depp keeps winning. Bet it drives the one that shall not be named CRAAAAAZY 😜😜😜😜."
A third person added, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 watched it last night loved it!"
As OK! previously reported, the singer was criticized for featuring the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, especially since she got into an altercation with her ex Chris Brown. (Heard accused Depp of physical abuse during the trial.)
"The way that johnny depp would've never got these opportunities if he hadn't abused his wife. crazy," one person wrote, while another said, "what the f**k does johnny depp add to a savage x fenty show. that is so disappointing if true."
"You'd think of all people, rihanna, would know better than to invite johnny depp to anything," one fan said, while another pointed out, "She’s been cool with some problematic people before. But touching Johnny depp seems wild to me. Especially with what she went through."
After the trial wrapped in June, Depp came out on top, as he was awarded $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages while Heard was awarded $2 million, meaning she owes $8.3 million in damages.
However, Heard is appealing the verdict.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," her team said in a statement.