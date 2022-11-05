Amber Heard Solely Focused On 'Raising Her Daughter' As She Reportedly Embraces New Life In Europe
After enduring endless scrutiny during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is embracing a fresh start overseas. According to an insider, the Aquaman star "has spent the last few months in Europe," a locale she's fond of since she can live there peacefully with her 18-month-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.
"The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl," the source noted. "She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."
The blonde beauty welcomed the tot via surrogacy in 2021 but hasn't revealed any details on the father.
"I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she stated when she first introduced her baby girl to the world. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
The update on the 36-year-old star comes shortly after it was revealed that Depp, 59, filed an appeal in the lawsuit. As OK! reported, the jury ruled in Heard's favor on one account of defamation and awarded her $2 million. However, since the alleged defamatory statement was made by his attorney Adam Waldman, Depp feels he shouldn't be responsible for the payout.
The mom-of-one had already filed an appeal not long after the court case concluded on June 1. She also let go of lawyer Elaine Bredehoft and hired two new attorneys, David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a statement from the actress' team read. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
People reported on Heard's new life in Europe.