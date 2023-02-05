Peacock Breaks Silence On 'RHUGT' Incident Between Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo: 'We Take All Reports Seriously'
Peacock has broken its silence on the incident that led to the early exits of Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.
In a joint statement shared to a news outlet, the show's network and production company, Shed Media, declared an investigation was launched into what happened while filming Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," the statement read. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
As for what went down between Glanville, 50, and Manzo, 61, it was reported that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was kicked off set after taking things too far with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, kissing her multiple times throughout the ladies' evening in Marrakech, Morocco, without her consent.
"It was unwanted," a source spilled to the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."
Following the incident in question, the producers decided to report what happened to the higher ups. Though they continued filming into the night and the next morning, the decision was made to remove Glanville from the show that evening.
Glanville reportedly apologized to Manzo via text the morning after, having learned she was upset by the altercation. However, unbeknownst to Manzo, Glanville was still pulled from the trip early.
"Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," another source told the news publication, "so she was asked to leave."
And while Glanville was no longer in the picture, Manzo — who departed Bravo's RHONJ in 2013 — decided she didn't want to film anymore and left the show on her own. "She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," said the first insider.
Manzo's RHUGT costars, Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Alex McCord, as well as production, were reportedly supportive of her decision.
The cast of Ultimate Girls Trip 4 was announced in January.
