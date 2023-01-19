Jen Shah Shares & Deletes Cryptic Message About 'The Truth' After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars
Jen Shah may be subtly trying to get a message out.
On Wednesday, January 18, embattled The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared and quickly deleted an ominous message to her Instagram Story which hinted to how she may be feeling since being sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for running a fraudulent telemarketing scheme.
“There’s something about a woman with a loud mind that sits in silence, smiling knowing she can crush you with the truth," the insightful post read.
TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE! ALL OF THE REALITY STARS FOUND GUILTY OF COMMITTING CRIMES: PHOTOS
The cryptic update comes two weeks after a New York judge decided Shah's fate for over half of the next decade. After pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for the scheme which targeted the elderly, the reality star will report to prison on February 17, where she will begin her life behind bars.
Before taking a guilty plea in July 2022, Shah maintained her innocence from any wrongdoing to her family, friends and the entire world. However, eventually she would admit to her crimes.
- Savannah Chrisley Insists It 'Makes No Sense' That Jen Shah Received Lighter Jail Sentence Than Her Parents Todd & Julie
- Chris Wallace Calls Out Andy Cohen For Saying He Hoped Jen Shah Would Get 'No Jail Time' After Guilty Plea
- Jen Shah Ordered To Enter Mental Health Treatment Program After 6.5 Year Prison Sentence
“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," her attorney Priya Chaudry said in a statement following her sentencing.
HEATHER GAY GIVES ADVICE FOR SURVIVING GROUP VACATIONS AFTER 'BELOW DECK ADVENTURE' DEBUT 'LOCK THE DOOR!'
"Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes," Shah's legal representative noted.
While the former direct response marketing expert prepares to serve her time, many people have expressed how Shah may have gotten a light sentence. As OK! previously reported, fellow Bravo star Brandi Glanville told Andy Cohen she thought her fellow housewife "got off light."
"No, it’s not fair. She should do more time," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.
Page Six obtained the since deleted post.