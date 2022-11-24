Caroline Manzo Teases Possible Return To 'RHONJ': 'Never Say Never'

"It would have to be the right scenario," the Manzo'd with Children alum notes of coming back to RHONJ. "I did get asked back this past season but I declined. I'm at a point in my life where I do things that make me happy. If I'm not happy, I'm not gonna do it. I'm not going to put myself in that position."

However, it does seem like there's a glimmer of hope for her to be a full-time cast member at some point down the road. "Never say never — but it's not on my radar," Manzo explained.