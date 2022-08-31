Sexiest Woman In Spain? Penélope Cruz’s Latest Latex Photoshoot Leaves Fans Drooling
Is it hot in here? Penélope Cruz looked overwhelmingly stunning in a steamy photoshoot for the cover of Vogue Spain's September issue.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actress appeared on the latest cover of the publication in a head-to-toe black latex look that featured a tight-fitting bustier top and Chanel chain hanging around her waist.
When it came to her tresses, Cruz had her brunette hair tightly tied in a high ponytail that went down into a very long braid. Other parts of the shoot pictured the Spanish actress fully dressed to impress in a latex corset top and high heels while sporting a pair of Nike biker shorts.
The 48-year-old shared the sexy photos on her Instagram on Thursday, August, 25, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her sizzling appearance. “Penélope, leave some gorgeous for the rest of us,” commented one fan.
“Spectacular," complimented fellow Spanish model Marisa Jara. “Besides being a sublime actress, you have tremendous beauty.”
Other fans expressed their love for the mother-of-two on Twitter, labeling Cruz "the IT girl" as well as "the eternal Chanel muse."
Cruz seems to be living up to the "sexiest woman alive" title she was given by Esquire magazine back in 2014.
The stunning celebrity has two children with her husband, Javier Bardem: daughter Luna, 9, and son Leo, 11. The Everybody Knows and Loving Pablo co-stars have acted in numerous films together, but their work life has never seemed to come between their marriage.
OK! has previously reported on the pair's on and off set dynamic. “It’s easy for the family – for family purposes,” stated Bardem. “She’s a great colleague and that’s what makes it easy.”
Cruz mostly agreed with the Skyfall actor, but seems to want to also have a good work and home life balance. When asked her thoughts, the Vanilla Sky actress stated, "I love working with him, but it’s not something we want to do every year or every couple of years.”