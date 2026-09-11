Politics Pentagon Faces Court Again Over Classified Evidence Labeling Brand Drone Giant DJI a Chinese Military Firm Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA DJI won a partial victory in its legal challenge to its inclusion on the Pentagon's Chinese military company list. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 11 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, handing the company a partial victory in its legal battle against the Department of Defense. The court ordered a lower district court to reconsider whether it was lawful to place DJI on the Section 1260H "Chinese military company" blacklist. DJI is a private, Chinese-owned company founded by Frank Wang and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The court ruled that the lower court erred by relying solely on unclassified public records, even though the Pentagon used heavily redacted or classified internal evidence to support its claims.

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Court Orders Classified Evidence Review

Source: MEGA The D.C. Circuit ordered a lower court to review classified Pentagon evidence supporting DJI's designation.

The case now heads back to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where a federal judge will conduct a private inspection of the Pentagon's classified filings. The appellate court noted that there was "no publicly stated rationale" explaining why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's department believes DJI directly contributes to China's defense industrial base. While DJI won a review on the redacted evidence, the court rejected several of its other legal arguments. It dismissed DJI’s Fifth Amendment due process claims, ruling that the designation has not broadly blocked its overall global commercial trade.

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DJI Listing Still Carries Consequences

Source: UNSPLASH DJI's inclusion on the Section 1260H list restricts its ability to secure certain federal contracts and funding, while the court reviews the basis for its designation.

The court agreed that the Pentagon presented substantial evidence that DJI is a "National Enterprise Technology Center" in China, which qualifies it for state-backed tax breaks and subsidies. If an individual flies a DJI drone commercially or recreationally in the United States, this specific ruling does not change day-to-day operations. No immediate flight bans or grounded fleets result from this procedural step. However, placement on the 1260H list still prevents DJI from securing direct federal government contracts and grants. A representative for the drone manufacturer welcomed the decision, calling it validation of their ongoing business stance.

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DJI Pushes Back on Blacklisting

Source: MEGA DJI disputed the Pentagon's designation, while the appeals court criticized the extensive redactions in the government's evidence.

DJI called the ruling a step toward correcting an "unjustified designation" and reiterated that it is a privately held commercial company rather than a military enterprise, noting its efforts to prevent combat use of its products. Writing for the panel, Circuit Judge Garcia criticized the Pentagon's extensive redactions, which obscured its rationale from both the company and the court, leaving both the agency's reasoning and the factual basis for the determination unknown. Representing the company, the firm noted the unprecedented nature of the blacklisting, emphasizing that the Defense Department's entire reasoning within the administrative record regarding DJI's alleged ties was completely classified. While Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have not publicly singled out DJI by name in personal press conferences or tweets, their business ventures and public statements explicitly target the Chinese drone dominance that DJI represents.

Trump Sons Enter Drone Industry

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump invested in U.S.-based drone companies as domestic production draws increased attention.