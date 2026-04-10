Politics Hunter Biden '100 Percent in' for Potential Cage Match With Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Source: MEGA Hunter Biden confirmed he is '100 percent in' on a proposed match between Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. Lesley Abravanel April 10 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, has confirmed that he is absolutely ready and willing to challenge President Donald Trump’s sons in a cage match. He made these comments in a video posted on Thursday, April 9, while announcing his participation in the upcoming "Channel 5 Carnival" tour, a 2026 live tour hosted by journalist Andrew Callaghan featuring a mix of "too controversial" documentary screenings, battle rappers, bands, live magicians and a crowd-sourced talent show. The 56-year-old Hunter said he received a call from Andrew, who invited him to join the multi-city tour at the end of April.

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56 year old Hunter Biden challenges Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to a “cage match.”



Very odd. pic.twitter.com/0OstadHwj4 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) April 9, 2026 Source: @johnnymaga/X

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Source: MEGA Neither Donald Jr. nor Eric has officially responded to the challenge.

According to Hunter, Andrew is attempting to have him fight Donald Jr., 48, and Eric, 42. Hunter remarked, “I think he’s trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him I’d do it, 100 percent in, if he can pull it off.” Despite Hunter’s willingness to take their family feud into a cage, it remains unclear if it will actually happen. Neither Donald Jr. nor Eric has officially responded to the challenge.

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden said he would fight the Trump brothers.

In an email to USA Today, Andrew said he thought Hunter's comments were “in jest” but admitted that he was “more than happy to facilitate” the event if the Trump brothers were “willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat.” This news comes as the White House is planning its own "UFC-style" event on June 14 to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. In December 2024, Hunter received a "full and unconditional" pardon from his father, covering all federal offenses committed between 2014 and 2024. Before this, he was convicted in June 2024 of felony gun charges and pleaded guilty in September 2024 to federal tax offenses. The former attorney was subsequently disbarred in 2025.

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Source: MEGA Eric and Donald Jr. are facing intense scrutiny over new business ventures.

Eric and Donald Jr., meanwhile, are facing intense scrutiny over new business ventures that critics call major conflicts of interest. Earlier in April, a drone company backed by the brothers, Powerus, came under fire for attempting to sell defense technology to Gulf states. Ethics experts have raised concerns that these countries may feel pressured to buy from the president's sons to influence U.S. policy. The brothers have also launched new ventures in cryptocurrency (World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin) and firearms consulting. Don Jr. has defended these moves, claiming they were "forced" into crypto because traditional banks "debanked" the family after the January 6th, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Source: MEGA It's unclear if the fight will happen.