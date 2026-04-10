Hunter Biden '100 Percent in' for Potential Cage Match With Eric and Donald Trump Jr.
April 10 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, has confirmed that he is absolutely ready and willing to challenge President Donald Trump’s sons in a cage match.
He made these comments in a video posted on Thursday, April 9, while announcing his participation in the upcoming "Channel 5 Carnival" tour, a 2026 live tour hosted by journalist Andrew Callaghan featuring a mix of "too controversial" documentary screenings, battle rappers, bands, live magicians and a crowd-sourced talent show.
The 56-year-old Hunter said he received a call from Andrew, who invited him to join the multi-city tour at the end of April.
According to Hunter, Andrew is attempting to have him fight Donald Jr., 48, and Eric, 42.
Hunter remarked, “I think he’s trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him I’d do it, 100 percent in, if he can pull it off.”
Despite Hunter’s willingness to take their family feud into a cage, it remains unclear if it will actually happen. Neither Donald Jr. nor Eric has officially responded to the challenge.
In an email to USA Today, Andrew said he thought Hunter's comments were “in jest” but admitted that he was “more than happy to facilitate” the event if the Trump brothers were “willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat.”
This news comes as the White House is planning its own "UFC-style" event on June 14 to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.
In December 2024, Hunter received a "full and unconditional" pardon from his father, covering all federal offenses committed between 2014 and 2024. Before this, he was convicted in June 2024 of felony gun charges and pleaded guilty in September 2024 to federal tax offenses. The former attorney was subsequently disbarred in 2025.
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Eric and Donald Jr., meanwhile, are facing intense scrutiny over new business ventures that critics call major conflicts of interest.
Earlier in April, a drone company backed by the brothers, Powerus, came under fire for attempting to sell defense technology to Gulf states. Ethics experts have raised concerns that these countries may feel pressured to buy from the president's sons to influence U.S. policy.
The brothers have also launched new ventures in cryptocurrency (World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin) and firearms consulting. Don Jr. has defended these moves, claiming they were "forced" into crypto because traditional banks "debanked" the family after the January 6th, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
The brothers remain subject to the restrictions imposed by a February 2024 civil fraud ruling in New York. Both were ordered to pay over $4 million each in damages for their roles in inflating the Trump Organization's asset values.
They were banned from serving as officers or directors of any New York corporation for two years (a ban that would expire in early 2026).