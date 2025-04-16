Donald Trump Canceled Top-Secret China War Briefing Due to Elon Musk's Business Entanglements, Report Claims

The unnamed official claimed that Musk hasn't completely fallen out of favor with with the GOP leader, but that the president wants boundaries on what and where the business mogul is briefed on.

“POTUS still very much loves Elon, but there are some red lines,” the official explained. “Elon has a lot of business in China and he has good relations there, and this briefing just wasn’t the right thing.”

Soon after reports began to surface about the briefing, Trump claimed the story was false.

"They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China,'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on March 20. "How ridiculous? China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!"