Donald Trump Canceled Top-Secret China War Briefing Due to Elon Musk's Business Entanglements, Report Claims
President Donald Trump reportedly pulled the plug on a top-secret briefing about China because of his billionaire buddy Elon Musk.
According to a recent report, Pentagon officials were set to brief the head of the Department of Goverment Effeciantcy (DOGE) about plans on any war the U.S. might have with the foriegn country.
The commander-in-chief reportedly didn't want the Tesla CEO to receive the briefing due to his personal and business entanglements with China.
According to a source identified as a top official, Trump asked one of his aides, "What the f--- is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn’t go."
The unnamed official claimed that Musk hasn't completely fallen out of favor with with the GOP leader, but that the president wants boundaries on what and where the business mogul is briefed on.
“POTUS still very much loves Elon, but there are some red lines,” the official explained. “Elon has a lot of business in China and he has good relations there, and this briefing just wasn’t the right thing.”
Soon after reports began to surface about the briefing, Trump claimed the story was false.
"They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China,'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on March 20. "How ridiculous? China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!"
On Tuesday, April 15, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth suspended top Pentagon officials Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick as part of an investigation in the department soon after the story leaked to the New York Times.
The suspensions come as the Trump administration seeks to root out leaks, including in the Defense Department. A March memo signed by Hegseth’s chief of staff asked the Pentagon’s director for defense intelligence to look into unauthorized disclosures and approved the use of polygraphs.
As OK! previously reported, in an op-ed penned by retired Lt. General Russel L. Honoré soon after the 2024 presidential election, he pointed out how Musk posed a "National Security risk" due to his ties to China.
The former general cited reports that said Musk and SpaceX "face federal reviews from the Air Force" and others for "failing to provide details" of his recent meetings with foreign leaders, which could potentially violate national-security rules.
"Mr. Musk’s business ventures are heavily reliant on China," the op-ed continued. "He borrowed at least $1.4 billion from banks controlled by the Chinese government to help build Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory, which was responsible for more than half of Tesla’s global deliveries in the third quarter of 2024."
"China does not tend to give things away," Honoré explained. "The country’s laws stipulate that the Communist Party can demand intelligence from any company doing business in China, in exchange for participating in the country’s markets."