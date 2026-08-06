Perez Hilton's Family Releases New Statement, Says He's 'Able to Communicate' After Distressing Livestream

Article continues below advertisement

Perez Hilton’s family has released a new statement in the wake of his hospitalization after his graphic livestream on TikTok on August 4. The celebrity blogger was seen with cuts across his arms and torso in the TikTok video, and his family initially asked fans for prayers for his well-being. The video was later removed from the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Perez Hilton's Family Released New Statement

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton's family said they 'remain hopeful' while waiting on further updates on his condition.

In the new statement, released on his official website, his family noted, “Our family wants to once again thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages and support for Perez. Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.” “This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family,” they added. The 48-year-old’s family also stated that they “remain hopeful," waiting for further updates on his condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton's family said that he is now 'able to communicate' after being hospitalized.

“We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope,” the statement continued. “We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding and grace as Perez continues to recover,” they wrote. They also claimed that they “will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery.” “Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful," they added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Perez Hilton Was Hospitalized After Viral Graphic TikTok Livestream

Source: MEGA Authorities responded to Perez Hilton's Miami home after receiving calls about his livestream.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was rushed to the hospital by authorities after they received distress calls from fans and concerned family members following his blood-covered livestream on TikTok. During the live, he said he was “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.” The dad-of-three recently moved to Miami, Florida, from Las Vegas, and is receiving medical treatment there. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department shared a statement to CNN following the incident without naming the blogger. “Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside,” they noted. “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the statement continued.

Source: MEGA An influencer who was with Perez Hilton during the distressing livestream addressed the backlash she faced on social media.