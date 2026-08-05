Perez Hilton Was All Smiles While Sharing Uplifting Bible Message Weeks Before Being Hospitalized for Alleged Suicide Attempt: Watch

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Perez Hilton was all smiles on social media in the weeks leading up to his reported suicide attempt. Hilton, 48, shared bible verses and spiritual messages in videos on his Instagram page before he was hospitalized for apparent self-harm on August 4. In a video posted on July 20, the "original influencer" gleefully described a devotional he had been reading, recommended by a friend. "Something was telling me I needed to read this," he told fans with his eyes wide. "And that something was God telling me I needed to hear this: 'Now I don't know about you, but in the business of life I lose sight of God's existence.'"

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View this post on Instagram Source: @PerezHilton/Instagram Perez Hilton revealed he 'could use help' before his hospitalization.

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'I Could Use Help'

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton admitted he 'could use help' in a video before he was hospitalized.

"I don't know about you, but I'm a planner, and a recurring theme is surrendering," he added. "And trusting him and his plan... It's hard, especially for a newbie. But I'm working on it." Hilton went on to read more passages from the bible study book before stating he may need "help." "I don't know about you, but I could use help, a lot of help," the gossip blogger admitted. "In so many aspects of my life." The self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" revealed in March 2026 that he had become a Christian and began sharing his thoughts while reading through the entire bible. His religious transformation came after spending nearly a month in the hospital for sepsis.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @PerezHilton/Instagram Perez Hilton posted about his recent bible study.

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Source: MEGA;@theperezhilton/Instagram Perez Hilton spoke happily about Rihanna and Ariana Grande in recent posts.

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In another clip posted on July 22, Hilton playfully compared reading the bible to a Rihanna song. "God says 'work, work, work, work, work' like the Rihanna song, but God said it first," he joked. The father-of-three shared several posts in the days between his religious ramblings and his alleged suicide attempt. He seemed like his normal self as he discussed celebrity gossip. In his last on-camera upload before his hospitalization, Hilton discussed Ariana Grande's recent announcement that she would be taking a break from public life. He seemed as happy as ever as he dove into Grande's rumored health issues just days before his own hospitalization.

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Why Was Perez Hilton Hospitalized?

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton was hospitalized on August 4 after reports of disturbing behavior.

Police showed up to Hilton's home in Miami, Fla., on the evening of August 4 after receiving numerous calls reporting his alarming behavior while livestreaming on TikTok. A video circulating online showed the celebrity blogger using a knife to cut himself while he was naked. The footage reportedly remained on the platform for about three minutes before it was removed, and Hilton's account has since been suspended. In the recently released 911 audio, his actions were referred to as a "suicide attempt."

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton has three children: Mario, Mila and Mayte.