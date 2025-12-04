Peta Murgatroyd Almost Exposes Her Naked Body While Showering in Steamy Video: Watch
Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
Peta Murgatroyd almost exposed everything in the shower — and fans were watching.
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, stripped fully nude as she lathered her body with a soap bar.
Her hair was clipped back into a messy bun, with a pale pink headband keeping strands out of her face.
In the hilarious video, Murgatroyd washed herself before suddenly dropping the soap on the floor. Her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was busy cutting food downstairs, heard a crash and looked up. Before she could even pick up her soap, her husband was already upstairs, shirtless and hovering over her with a smile.
“Every. Single. Time. 😩 #dontdropthesoap,” Murgatroyd captioned the Instagram Reel.
Fellow DWTS alum Sasha Farber commented with a laughing face emoji, while dozens of fans praised the couple for their relatability.
“You two have the best family, marriage, kids content out on the gram… my fav’s! So relatable😂😂,” one person wrote.
“I’ll say it again... may this kind of love find me. ❤️,” said another.
Peta Murgatroyd's Cheeky Videos With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy
The dancing duo frequently flaunts their marriage in hilarious meme videos, including a recent clip of Chmerkovskiy frustratingly carrying a bin of Christmas decorations.
“Shout out to all the husbands bringing their wives Christmas decor bins today,” Murgatroyd wrote.
Her man teased in the comments section, writing, “This to all my guys who are tasked with heavy lifting while still digesting Thanksgiving dinner 😒.”
On November 25, the choreographer massaged his wife’s feet ahead of the Dancing With the Stars finale. He scrolled through his phone on one hand, while he rubbed Murgatroyd’s manicured toes with the other.
Peta Murgatroyd's Family
- 'I Just Couldn't Share Anything': Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Reasons Behind 'Necessary' Social Media Break
- ‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Seeks Comfort From Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy After Disappointing Scores With Lamar Odom
- Peta Murgatroyd Has 'No Regrets' About 'Dancing With the Stars' Hiatus — But Would 'Love' to Return
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple shares three sons: Shai, 8, Rio, 2, and Milan, 1. In June, Peta opened up about whether she plans to further expand her family.
“I think it’s fair to say [I’m done], yeah,” the 39-year-old told a news outlet. “I think my body, just doing the back-to-back thing with two babies, it was a lot—not just physically, but mentally.”
She added, “I want to be able to give my all to my children and I feel like right now, I’m struggling to do that with all three. I would feel guilty that I’m just not being a good enough mom to them all.”
Peta Murgatroyd's Decision to Leave 'Dancing With the Stars'
Murgatroyd left DWTS in August 2024 after 16 seasons to focus on raising her children. She told OK! in April that she had “no regrets whatsoever” about her choice and “needed those moments to soak in the beauty of motherhood and be with my newborn babies.”