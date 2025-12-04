or
Peta Murgatroyd Almost Exposes Her Naked Body While Showering in Steamy Video: Watch

Photo of Peta Murgatroyd
Source: MEGA/@petamurgatroyd/Instagram

'Dancing With the Stars' alum Peta Murgatroyd bared her naked body while lathering herself in the shower.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Peta Murgatroyd almost exposed everything in the shower — and fans were watching.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, stripped fully nude as she lathered her body with a soap bar.

Her hair was clipped back into a messy bun, with a pale pink headband keeping strands out of her face.

Source: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd stripped down in the shower.

In the hilarious video, Murgatroyd washed herself before suddenly dropping the soap on the floor. Her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was busy cutting food downstairs, heard a crash and looked up. Before she could even pick up her soap, her husband was already upstairs, shirtless and hovering over her with a smile.

“Every. Single. Time. 😩 #dontdropthesoap,” Murgatroyd captioned the Instagram Reel.

Fellow DWTS alum Sasha Farber commented with a laughing face emoji, while dozens of fans praised the couple for their relatability.

“You two have the best family, marriage, kids content out on the gram… my fav’s! So relatable😂😂,” one person wrote.

“I’ll say it again... may this kind of love find me. ❤️,” said another.

Peta Murgatroyd's Cheeky Videos With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

Image of Peta Murgatroyd bared her chest under the water.
Source: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd bared her chest under the water.

The dancing duo frequently flaunts their marriage in hilarious meme videos, including a recent clip of Chmerkovskiy frustratingly carrying a bin of Christmas decorations.

“Shout out to all the husbands bringing their wives Christmas decor bins today,” Murgatroyd wrote.

Her man teased in the comments section, writing, “This to all my guys who are tasked with heavy lifting while still digesting Thanksgiving dinner 😒.”

On November 25, the choreographer massaged his wife’s feet ahead of the Dancing With the Stars finale. He scrolled through his phone on one hand, while he rubbed Murgatroyd’s manicured toes with the other.

Peta Murgatroyd's Family

MORE ON:
Peta Murgatroyd

Image of Peta Murgatroyd is married to Maks Chmerkovskiy.
Source: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd is married to Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The couple shares three sons: Shai, 8, Rio, 2, and Milan, 1. In June, Peta opened up about whether she plans to further expand her family.

“I think it’s fair to say [I’m done], yeah,” the 39-year-old told a news outlet. “I think my body, just doing the back-to-back thing with two babies, it was a lot—not just physically, but mentally.”

Image of Peta Murgatroyd was previously on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd was previously on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

She added, “I want to be able to give my all to my children and I feel like right now, I’m struggling to do that with all three. I would feel guilty that I’m just not being a good enough mom to them all.”

Peta Murgatroyd's Decision to Leave 'Dancing With the Stars'

Image of Peta Murgatroyd has three sons.
Source: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd has three sons.

Murgatroyd left DWTS in August 2024 after 16 seasons to focus on raising her children. She told OK! in April that she had “no regrets whatsoever” about her choice and “needed those moments to soak in the beauty of motherhood and be with my newborn babies.”

