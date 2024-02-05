Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant! Star Expecting Baby No. 3 With Maks Chmerkovskiy Less Than a Year After Welcoming Second Child
Surprise! Peta Murgatroyd announced on Monday, February 5, that she's pregnant with her and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy's third child.
The blonde beauty shared the exciting update on Instagram, where she recorded herself breaking the news to her spouse via a FaceTime call.
"I'm so nervous," she admitted. "He's not going to know what hit him! I just gave birth."
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 37, explained to her man that she wasn't feeling well, and when she said they needed to move out of their home because they needed more space, Chmerkovskiy, 44, was visibly confused.
The star then showed herself eating a pickle and making two bottles, which also left her man puzzled — until she pulled out a positive pregnancy test.
"You're pregnant?! Wow, I'm tearing up," he confessed.
"We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha," she captioned the upload. "This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"
"Surprising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious," she added. "It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the 'I’m so sick story' the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴."
The news came as a shock to fans considering it was in June 2023 that the couple welcomed their rainbow baby, as Murgatroyd suffered several miscarriages in the past.
Still, they were overjoyed when their second child came into the world.
"It's been amazing. From one to two children has been a big jump, especially for me with how I spread my time," she exclusively spilled to OK! last year. "Everyone wants a piece of mama, so it's like, 'How can I give everybody a piece of me?' It's difficult because then you get left with no time for yourself, which is fine, but it's beautiful chaos."
"We wanted this for so long, and when he was finally here, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we feel complete.' We feel this tight bond with him, which we have with Shai, too," she said. "It was a different experience because with Shai I got pregnant immediately, and it was a different experience as a whole. Now Shai finally has a sibling, and that was one of the most special moments for me — ever!"