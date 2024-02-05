Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant! Star Expecting Baby No. 3 With Maks Chmerkovskiy Less Than a Year After Welcoming Second Child

The news came as a shock to fans considering it was in June 2023 that the couple welcomed their rainbow baby, as Murgatroyd suffered several miscarriages in the past.

Still, they were overjoyed when their second child came into the world.

"It's been amazing. From one to two children has been a big jump, especially for me with how I spread my time," she exclusively spilled to OK! last year. "Everyone wants a piece of mama, so it's like, 'How can I give everybody a piece of me?' It's difficult because then you get left with no time for yourself, which is fine, but it's beautiful chaos."