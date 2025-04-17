EXCLUSIVE Peta Murgatroyd Has 'No Regrets' About 'Dancing With the Stars' Hiatus — But Would 'Love' to Return Source: Rowan Daly Peta Murgatroyd announced in August 2024 that she would not be returning for Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Peta Murgatroyd was dearly missed during Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — but that's not to say she's gone forever! During a chat with OK!, the professional dancer exclusively reflects on why she had to put part of her career on pause to focus on motherhood while encouraging fans to shop women-owned brands — including her own, Peta Jane Beauty — this month and shining a light on her partnership with TikTok Shop.

Source: MEGA Peta Murgatroyd appeared on 16 seasons of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

While announcing her departure from the hit dancing competition series in August 2024 after being on the show for 16 seasons wasn't easy, Murgatroyd knew it was a choice she had to make. Declaring she had "no regrets whatsoever" when it comes to her break from Dancing With the Stars, Murgatroyd says she "needed those moments to soak in the beauty of motherhood and be with my newborn babies."

Murgatroyd is a mom to her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's three children: Shai, 7, Rio, 1, and Milan, who had been born roughly one month prior to revealing in an Instagram Live that she was not returning for DWTS Season 33. "I absolutely missed being on stage and being a part of the show, however, these are once in a lifetime moments that I will never get back. It felt good to step back and take it all in," the blonde beauty explains.

Source: MEGA Peta Murgatroyd decided to put her 'DWTS' career on pause to soak up time with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their family.

As for whether Murgatroyd's Dancing With the Stars days are over, Murgatroyd hopes her absence won't be forever. "I would love to [return], if they wanted me," she admits. "The show is such a powerhouse right now and has seen a massive resurgence especially in the social media world. Younger people are loving the show now and it’s very exciting. Being a part of the show for so many years, I feel like I’ve seen it go through so many different variations, some good, and some not so good. Right now it’s on the right track."

Source: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy share three kids: Shai, 7, Rio, 1, and Milan, 9 months.

Murgatroyd continued: "I miss dance. I need it in my life for my body and mind. Spiritually, it’s the greatest gift, along with an amazing physical component as well." In the meantime, Murgatroyd plans to keep her focus on her little ones — and her brand, Peta Jane Beauty, which has been capitalizing on the success of TikTok Shop.

When asked how she's managed motherhood and being a business owner in the midst of attempting to dial back on her career, Murgatroyd shares, "I love doing both." "I love being able to have it all, but I guess not all at the same time," she says, referring to her current Dancing With the Stars hiatus. "I work from home a lot so it does get difficult because the kids will see me come down to the kitchen and think that it’s playtime, but I just have five minutes to get a coffee and head back upstairs for my next meeting."

"It has to be a great balance," the television personality mentions. "I can’t work seven days a week because that’s not the mother I want to be to them." Murgatroyd adds: "But I will work four days and feel like that is enough to satisfy me and my business needs while giving the kids the time and energy they deserve. The beauty of working from home is that I do get to check in on them, give them cuddles and kisses and make sure they’re all taken care of."

Source: Peta Jane Beauty Peta Murgatroyd is the founder of Peta Jane Beauty.

Overall, Murgatroyd finds it "super important" for her "children to see that I worked my a-- off to get where I am." "I want them to see that women can work and also take care of a family and be great mothers," she preaches.