Pete Davidson Denies Dating Olivia O'Brien: 'They Were Friends & Hung Out A Few Times'

These days, the Staten Island native, who has romanced Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and more, has moved on with Kim Kardashian, and it seems like they're happier than ever.

"It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about," the reality star gushed. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"