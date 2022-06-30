Olivia O'Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson In 2020 — And Reveals How He Broke Up With Her!

O'Brien then confirmed she did indeed date Davidson, but she didn't think "anyone knew about that."

"He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else," she said. "'So, like, I can't.'"

Despite the awkward split, the "I Hate U, I Love U" songstress, 22, had nothing but nice things to say about Davidson.

"He's hot and he's really funny," she said. "And he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy."

The musical artist admitted that she finds it "annoying" that men don't understand why people are so attracted to the Staten Island native.