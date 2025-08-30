or
Pete Davidson Keeps 'Lovely' Hillary Clinton Tattoo During Removal Process: 'She's Tough'

Composite Photos of Hillary Clinton and Pete Davidson
Source: Mega; Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube

Pete Davidson is keeping his Hillary Clinton tattoo despite removing most of his ink.

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson isn't saying goodbye to his Hillary Clinton tattoo — in fact, it's here to stay.

During his recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," the comedian confirmed that while he's in the process of removing his extensive collection of 200 tattoos, his tribute to the former U.S. Secretary of State will remain intact.

Photo of Pete Davidson
Source: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube

Pete Davidson said he got the tattoo after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.

Source: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube

Pete Davidson values privacy during his girlfriend's pregnancy.

"I love that Hillary," Davidson stated, explaining the significance behind the ink he got post-Clinton's loss in the 2016 presidential election.

"I got Hillary after she lost, because I, one — I know her personally and she's a lovely lady — but also just, like, she's tough, man," he elaborated. "She was really at the forefront of some bulls---, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some bulls---, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit."

Composite Photos of Hillary Clinton and Pete Davidson
Source: Mega

Hillary Clinton 'loves' the star's tattoo.

Pete Davidson

Clinton even reached out to Davidson during his tattoo removal journey, showing her concern for her likeness on his leg. "What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she's like, 'You're not removing me, are you?'" he recalled. "I was like, 'Of course not, of course. Hillary stays.'"

"She loves it," he added.

Photo of Pete Davidson
Source: Mega

Pete Davidson has been removing his tattoos for the last five years.

The Saturday Night Live alum shared insights into the painful process of tattoo removal, detailing just how intense the treatment can be. "Essentially, they burn off a sheet of your skin and then it's gotta heal for six to eight weeks. And the healing thing, you have an open gash on your arm and then you gotta put all this stuff on it, keep it out of the sun. And then after six to eight weeks, you gotta do it 10 more times."

At 31 years old, Davidson wants to remove many of his tattoos by the time he turns 40 since he can't work with open wounds during shoots. "It sucks," he added bluntly. "If anyone is actually thinking about getting a tattoo, I would recommend thinking about it for a couple of years because your feelings change, you know?"

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: Mega

Pete Davidson removed most of his arm tattoos so far — but kept the one of Hillary Clinton.

The father-to-be made progress so far, having removed most of the ink on his arms. "They just put me to sleep, which is kind of nice, but if it's just the arm, I try to listen to stuff or talk to the nurse," he shared about the process.

