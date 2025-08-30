Pete Davidson Keeps 'Lovely' Hillary Clinton Tattoo During Removal Process: 'She's Tough'
Pete Davidson isn't saying goodbye to his Hillary Clinton tattoo — in fact, it's here to stay.
During his recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," the comedian confirmed that while he's in the process of removing his extensive collection of 200 tattoos, his tribute to the former U.S. Secretary of State will remain intact.
"I love that Hillary," Davidson stated, explaining the significance behind the ink he got post-Clinton's loss in the 2016 presidential election.
"I got Hillary after she lost, because I, one — I know her personally and she's a lovely lady — but also just, like, she's tough, man," he elaborated. "She was really at the forefront of some bulls---, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some bulls---, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Clinton even reached out to Davidson during his tattoo removal journey, showing her concern for her likeness on his leg. "What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she's like, 'You're not removing me, are you?'" he recalled. "I was like, 'Of course not, of course. Hillary stays.'"
"She loves it," he added.
The Saturday Night Live alum shared insights into the painful process of tattoo removal, detailing just how intense the treatment can be. "Essentially, they burn off a sheet of your skin and then it's gotta heal for six to eight weeks. And the healing thing, you have an open gash on your arm and then you gotta put all this stuff on it, keep it out of the sun. And then after six to eight weeks, you gotta do it 10 more times."
At 31 years old, Davidson wants to remove many of his tattoos by the time he turns 40 since he can't work with open wounds during shoots. "It sucks," he added bluntly. "If anyone is actually thinking about getting a tattoo, I would recommend thinking about it for a couple of years because your feelings change, you know?"
The father-to-be made progress so far, having removed most of the ink on his arms. "They just put me to sleep, which is kind of nice, but if it's just the arm, I try to listen to stuff or talk to the nurse," he shared about the process.