Pete Davidson Is Removing His Tattoos Because They Remind Him of When He Was a 'Sad Drug Addict': 'I'm Starting Fresh'

The Saturday Night Live alum started the process during the pandemic and guessed it will take him "another 10 years" to finish.

"My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone. But I still have to do my torso and back," he said.

"And I think if you could invest in anything — I know the stock market’s gone — but tattoo removal will be the biggest business in the next five to 10 years. And then they’ll be cool again in 10 years, right? But right now, it’s out," added the Bupkis star.