"Filming on Wizards has been delayed by a crew member getting COVID," a source explained. "Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim."

The source added that Davidson is having trouble adjusting to the rules and the lackluster nightlife while shooting on location Down Under.

"He’s been getting very bored and is upset that bars and restaurants close by 10pm in Cairns," the source continued. "Until now, the extras were not wearing masks but now they have to when not filming."