Long Distance:Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Forced To Spend More Time Apart As Comic's Film Faces Scheduling Setbacks

Source: mega
By:

Jul. 30 2022, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going to have to settle for a long distance relationship for a little bit longer. The Saturday Night Live alum is stuck in Australia an extra week after his most recent project faces scheduling setbacks.

Source: mega

"Filming on Wizards has been delayed by a crew member getting COVID," a source explained. "Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim."

The source added that Davidson is having trouble adjusting to the rules and the lackluster nightlife while shooting on location Down Under.

"He’s been getting very bored and is upset that bars and restaurants close by 10pm in Cairns," the source continued. "Until now, the extras were not wearing masks but now they have to when not filming."

Source: mega

WILL KIM KARDASHIAN BE A BRIDE FOR THE 4TH TIME? PETE DAVIDSON REVEALS HE '100 PERCENT' SEES MARRIAGE IN HIS FUTURE

As the film faces COVID-related delays, the King of Staten Island actor and his costar, Orlando Bloom, have reportedly been holed up at a Great Barrier Reef resort called Lizard Island.

"It’s the best place for them, they’re at a place where they’re least likely to get COVID," the source noted. "If Pete or Orlando got the virus it would devastate the production so they need to be as protected as possible."

Source: OK!
kim kardashian doesnt want more kids focus legal career
Source: mega

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES MORE SCENIC SHOTS FROM HER & PETE DAVIDSON’S ROMANTIC VACAY — SEE THE PICS

Despite the distance, as OK! previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was able to sneak away for a quick visit to see her boyfriend earlier this month. She reportedly spent most of her time cuddled up with the actor in his hotel room where he had candles and a hot tub waiting for her.

"Kim really wishes she had more time in Australia, but she knows that he is filming his movie and she is so proud of him for how well he is doing in his career," another source said. "She motivates him and she knows that she’s had a positive influence on him by showing him that he can do anything and achieve any of his dreams."

The source spoke with The Sun on the film's COVID delays.

