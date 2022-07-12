"It would be so fun to just have a little dude," the King of Staten Island star told his fellow comedian. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm preparing for now, is trying to be as good of a dude ... develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Davidson's confession comes a day after his girlfriend, who he began dating in November, shared some adorable snaps of the two getting cozy at home and outside by the pool. The stand up star also got yet another tattoo to pay homage to The Kardashians lead, 42, with this most recent ink paying tribute to their first kiss.