Hinting At Something? Pete Davidson Expresses His Desire To Be A Dad As Kim Kardashian Romance Heats Up
Pete Davidson just revealed his biggest dream in life — to have a child of his own. During a recent sit down with Kevin Hart, the Saturday Night Live alum, whose romance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian is hotter than ever, revealed how excited he is to one day be a dad.
"My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is that I want to have a kid," Davidson, 28, dished during a recent episode of the actor's show Hart To Heart via E! News. "That's like, my dream."
"It would be so fun to just have a little dude," the King of Staten Island star told his fellow comedian. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm preparing for now, is trying to be as good of a dude ... develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."
Davidson's confession comes a day after his girlfriend, who he began dating in November, shared some adorable snaps of the two getting cozy at home and outside by the pool. The stand up star also got yet another tattoo to pay homage to The Kardashians lead, 42, with this most recent ink paying tribute to their first kiss.
Davidson has gotten some dad practice in with Kardashian's kiddos, though the mom-of-four waited six months into her relationship with the funny man to introduce him to her tykes: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.
“Luckily I have a sister that’s been through it all and we talked about it,” Kardashian said of the advice she got from her older sibling Kourtney Kardashian. “I consulted with a few therapists and friends who’ve been through it and I definitely wanted to six months.”
“Different things work for different people,” as you can only “try do what feels right” while being as “respectful and cautious as possible," she noted of getting her children acquainted with her new man.
As OK! previously reported, it all worked out in the end, as Davidson and Kardashian's children hit it off. "He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention. It makes Kim very happy that they all get along," an insider revealed.
"Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong," the source hinted when spilling how serious things are between the two. "They are talking about the future."