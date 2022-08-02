Making A Splash! Kim Kardashian Gets Wet & Wild In Sultry Beach Photoshoot After Australian Getaway With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is making sure she makes the most of her summer! The Kardashians star showed off her toned body on Instagram on Monday, August 1, as she frolicked in the sea and posed for a sultry snap in a white tank top, graphic t-shirt and bikini bottoms.
The blonde-haired Kardashian stared deep into the camera while rocking a shirt that read "The Incredibles" as she made her way out of the water.
Fans took to the comment section to hype up the SKIMS founder for her fit physique. "so pretty ❤️❤️❤️," one user penned under the photo, while another added, "So stunning!!😍🔥😍🔥😍."
Kardashian seems to be keeping busy as boyfriend Pete Davidson continues to film his upcoming project Wizards! in Australia after she was able to fly down under for a visit.
“They spent the entire time locked up in their private hideaway and she’s telling her sisters it was so romantic,” an insider revealed of their Oz reunion. “He had candles and there was a hot tub. During their time there, they cooked, cuddled, and laughed.”
Despite having a wonderful time together, the couple has been navigating their time apart as the Saturday Night Live alum continues to film.
"The distance hasn't been an issue for Kim and Pete's relationship while he's been away filming," the source said, adding that the duo is "in constant communication” despite being worlds away from each other.
"Kim loves that he's always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk," the insider noted. “They FaceTime consistently" but are also "always getting quick phone calls in when they can. She is still smitten over him and it just works for her."
For Davidson's part, the funnyman plans to run to see his lady as soon as he touches down in the U.S. "Pete plans to come back to L.A. after filming wraps to spend time with her for a few days,” the source explained.