Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Are Planning A Future Together As Comedian Continues To Bond With Her Kids: Source
In the season 1 finale of The Kardashians, viewers were finally able to get an inside look at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, as the comedian cracked a joke about their sex life. But a source insisted their romance is just as serious as it is lighthearted.
"Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete," the source gushed to PEOPLE. "He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."
The pair have proved things are going just swimmingly when the reality star, 41, recently posted scenic beach photos from their trip to Tahiti, where they waded in the waters, kayaked and relaxed.
"It's their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast," shared the insider. "Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now."
And on the occasion the mom-of-four is busy and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum is free, he's more than happy to spend the day with her and ex Kanye West's kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.
In fact, Davidson was seen out with her eldest son just the other day when the two went shopping and had lunch, and a couple of months prior, he was seen out with North and her cousin, Penelope Disick, also 9.
"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," the insider spilled, noting a security guard always tags along. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."
"He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention," added the source. "It makes Kim very happy that they all get along."
And while the lovebirds have been dating for less than a year — they first linked up shortly after Kardashian's SNL debut in October — the source predicted they'll go the distance.
"Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong," the insider declared. "They are talking about the future."