Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Are Planning A Future Together As Comedian Continues To Bond With Her Kids: Source

In the season 1 finale of The Kardashians, viewers were finally able to get an inside look at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, as the comedian cracked a joke about their sex life. But a source insisted their romance is just as serious as it is lighthearted.

"Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete," the source gushed to PEOPLE. "He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."