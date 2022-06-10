Kim Kardashian Sets Social Media Ablaze With Sensual Lingerie Video

Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet with her sexy promotional video for her new SKIMS Romance line.

In the jaw-dropping video posted to Instagram Friday, June 10, Kardashian modeled lingerie from the line, including a matching black bra and thong, as well as sheer intimates that complimented her famous figure. With her platinum blonde locks adorning her face, the reality star looked straight into the camera as she showcased the new line, set to drop Monday, June 13 at 9am PT / 12 pm ET.