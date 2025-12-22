or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pete Davidson
OK LogoNEWS

Pete Davidson's Tattoo Transformation: Shirtless Comedian Cuddles Up to Newborn Daughter in New Photo

image of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA;@elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson cradled daughter Scottie in a photo, revealing his tattoo removal progress.

Profile Image

Dec. 22 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson bared his ink's faded history in a heartwarming shirtless photo with his newborn daughter, Scottie.

The comedian, 32, gently cradled the baby girl, swaddled in a cozy blanket, showcasing his tattoo removal journey.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The photo posted on Instagram shows Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal progress.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

The photo posted on Instagram shows Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal progress.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, shared the touching moment on Sunday, December 21, via Instagram, capturing a tender skin-to-skin moment between father and daughter.

“MY BEST FRIENDS🩷🩷🩷,” she captioned the thoughtful post.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @elsie/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The couple welcomed their baby girl on December 12, joyfully announcing the name Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

This name pays tribute to Davidson’s late firefighter father, Scott, who tragically died in the September 11 attacks. “My best work yet,” Hewitt reflected. “I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson added succinctly, “wu tang forever.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple welcomed Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson on December 12.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

The couple welcomed Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson on December 12.

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Davidson has openly discussed the arduous process of removing most of his 200 tattoos, and this new photo indicates significant progress. Most of his previous arm tattoos have dramatically faded since he began this intense journey in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Pete Davidson previously opened up about his tattoo plans and removal process.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson previously opened up about his tattoo plans and removal process.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Davidson shared his plans for his tattoos. “I’ve been burning them off,” he explained, detailing the painful procedure. “They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks. You can’t get in the sunlight. And then you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times.”

Article continues below advertisement

He revealed that he intends to keep only two or three tattoos, including a notable one of Hillary Clinton on his right leg — something the former politician checked up on. “What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she’s like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’” Davidson shared on “The Breakfast Club.” “I was like, ‘Of course not, of course. Hillary stays.’ She loves it.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Pete Davidson began his tattoo removal journey in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson began his tattoo removal journey in 2020.

Despite the emotional attachment, Davidson did not shy away from noting the painful nature of tattoo removal, bluntly stating, “If anyone is actually thinking about getting a tattoo, I would recommend thinking about it for a couple of years because your feelings change, you know?”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.