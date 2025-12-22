Pete Davidson's Tattoo Transformation: Shirtless Comedian Cuddles Up to Newborn Daughter in New Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson bared his ink's faded history in a heartwarming shirtless photo with his newborn daughter, Scottie. The comedian, 32, gently cradled the baby girl, swaddled in a cozy blanket, showcasing his tattoo removal journey.

Source: @elsie/Instagram The photo posted on Instagram shows Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal progress.

Davidson's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, shared the touching moment on Sunday, December 21, via Instagram, capturing a tender skin-to-skin moment between father and daughter. “MY BEST FRIENDS🩷🩷🩷,” she captioned the thoughtful post.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on December 12, joyfully announcing the name Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. This name pays tribute to Davidson’s late firefighter father, Scott, who tragically died in the September 11 attacks. “My best work yet,” Hewitt reflected. “I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.” Davidson added succinctly, “wu tang forever.”

Source: @elsie/Instagram The couple welcomed Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson on December 12.

Davidson has openly discussed the arduous process of removing most of his 200 tattoos, and this new photo indicates significant progress. Most of his previous arm tattoos have dramatically faded since he began this intense journey in 2020.

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson previously opened up about his tattoo plans and removal process.

In January, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Davidson shared his plans for his tattoos. “I’ve been burning them off,” he explained, detailing the painful procedure. “They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks. You can’t get in the sunlight. And then you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times.”

He revealed that he intends to keep only two or three tattoos, including a notable one of Hillary Clinton on his right leg — something the former politician checked up on. “What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she’s like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’” Davidson shared on “The Breakfast Club.” “I was like, ‘Of course not, of course. Hillary stays.’ She loves it.”

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson began his tattoo removal journey in 2020.