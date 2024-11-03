'Handsome' Pete Davidson Applauded for 'Healthy' New Look After Ditching His Tattoos During Rare 'SNL' Appearance
Pete Davidson is back on Saturday Night Live and looking better than ever!
The funny man, 30, made a rare appearance on the Saturday, November 2, episode of the sketch comedy show to partake in a skit with his friend and host for the night, John Mulaney. However, it was Davidson's new healthy presence and attitude that got everyone talking.
During a scene where people visit a Duane Reade drugstore at the Port Authority bus station in New York, audiences could not help but notice how the King of Staten Island actor's numerous tattoos seem to be gone, giving him a cleaner look.
"WAIT he got more handsome omg," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user gushed over the stand-up star.
"He really got his whole sleeves lasered. That's wild," a second chimed in about the lack of body art.
"He looks good and healthy," a third chimed in as a fourth emphasized, "He looks healthy."
Davidson's return to his old stomping grounds comes after his breakup from Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline and a stint in a rehabilitation center. “Pete took the breakup very hard,” an insider claimed. “For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”
Now, people closest to the Bupkis actor have been begging him to move back in with his mother to keep himself in line. "Pete should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back," the source added. "Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it's not healthy for someone with Pete's problems."
This was not the first time Davidson had to prioritize his mental health and sobriety. As OK! previously reported, people in his inner circle have expressed that his marijuana use has seemed to be a roadblock for him to get better.
"He’s said himself that he has an addictive personality. Anyone who’s hung out with him knows that when he smokes, he overanalyzes things and conjures up all kinds of negative thoughts," an insider explained. "For someone with an addictive personality, all drugs are bad."
The New York native has been upfront about his battle with substance abuse in the past. "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he penned in a 2017 Instagram post.
"I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action," Davidson added at the time.