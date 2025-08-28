Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Spills Out of Busty Bikini Top While on Vacation: Photos
Elsie Hewitt is soaking up the last days of her hot girl summer!
On Tuesday, August 26, Pete Davidson's pregnant girlfriend turned heads as she flaunted her bikini-clad figure while on a boat in the middle of the ocean in Greece.
Elsie Hewitt's Bikini Snaps
"I did not shave my head. Slicked back buns are just the easiest way to go on vacation but 0.5 camera does not agree🧑🏼🦲," the model, 29, joked of her hairstyle.
Hewitt had a pair of sunglasses situated on her head and rocked a tiny purple bikini top that featured ruched straps and a gold starfish charm in the middle. She gave a soft smile in the first snap and then cupped her face with both of her hands in the second image, though her belly was barely visible.
The brunette beauty also included a short video where she flashed her pearly whites and tilted her head.
Hewitt's friends took to the comments section to joke about her physique, with Brooke Schofield quipping, "No life jacket necessary."
"I don’t think anyone notices your shaved head in that first pic there’s a bit of a distraction @elsie 🫠💕," noted Eddie Mitsou, to which the star replied, "I can’t help it 😭😭 they currently have minds of their own."
When Did the Couple Announce They Were Expecting?
The Dave actress first announced she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 31, were expecting via a July 15 Instagram post.
"Welp now everyone knows we had s--," she captioned the upload, which included a sonogram and a few photos of the lovebirds.
Hewitt showed off her growing belly again in an August 21 clip, writing, "My little🤰🏻."
Pete Davidson Is 'So Excited' to Become a Father
Though the stars reportedly had been been dating only since March when they announced the news, Davidson admitted he "honestly couldn't be more excited."
"As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever," the comedian raved of his girlfriend to a reporter. "She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked."
"I hope to be the dad that I hoped that I would have," he added, as the Staten Island native was just 7 years old when his father died in the September 11 attacks while working as a firefighter.
Amid his joy over the milestone, Davidson confessed he feels "bad" for his partner to have to go through her pregnancy in the spotlight.
"I bring a lot of s---. Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing," he explained, noting "what’s supposed to be a beautiful experience" could be tainted.
Nonetheless, the positives outweigh the negatives, as he spilled, "I’m very lucky and very, very happy. It’s been really nice that everyone’s super excited."