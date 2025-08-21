Pete Davidson’s Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Reveals Bikini-Clad Baby Bump in Spicy Thirst Trap: Watch
Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, debuted her pregnant belly in a scandalous swimsuit.
The model, 29, caressed her stomach in a black bikini and bandana on Thursday, August 21.
Hewitt adjusted her top before stepping back and cradling her bump.
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy Announcement
"My little🤰🏻," she captioned the Instagram Reel, with Sade’s "Keep Looking" playing in the background.
Hewitt announced her pregnancy in July with a cheeky post referencing Davidson’s notorious dating history. The couple has only been romantically linked since this past March.
"Welp now everyone knows we had s--," she wrote underneath the photo dump.
The Instagram carousel led with an image of the comedian, 31, hugging his woman from behind as they sat on the floor by a bookshelf. He was nearly nude, solely dressed in blue boxers, while Hewitt went braless in a white tank and shorts.
The influencer also gave a sneak peek at some of her recent doctor’s appointments: she snapped a selfie in a hospital gown, held her boyfriend’s hand while getting examined and showed off her sonogram.
She added pregnancy memes as well, including the phrase "Mamacita" from Love Island and a photo of SpongeBob giving the side eye with the text, "One of y’all hiding your pregnancy I can feel it."
Hewitt concluded her post with a sweet snapshot wearing matching gray sweatpants with Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star grabbed the waist of his girlfriend’s pants and boxers as she placed a hand on his head and gazed longingly into his eyes.
Celebs and Fans React to Pete Davidson Becoming a Dad
The couple’s famous friends flooded the comments section to congratulate them.
"These playdates bout to hittttt," wrote Machine Gun Kelly, who has a newborn child with Megan Fox.
"Cute," Rita Ora added, while Diplo published three red heart emojis.
However, many social media users weren’t as happy about the news.
"He has a new girlfriend every second year. How long will you last?" one person asked.
"Watching ppl in real time make horrible decisions lol," another quipped.
Davidson has a long history of A-list exes, including ex-finacée Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Carly Aquilino.
Pete Davidson's Thoughts on His Girlfriend's Pregnancy
The actor recently expressed how guilty he feels that Hewitt’s pregnancy is in the spotlight because of his fame.
"I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s---," he admitted on the August 13 episode of iHeartRadio’s "The Breakfast Club." "Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing."
Although Hewitt is a "very private person," she has been patient with Davidson and is "doing all the work" when it comes to baby preparations.
"She’s never made me feel this way or said anything," he explained. "But I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy."