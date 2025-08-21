NEWS Pete Davidson’s Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Reveals Bikini-Clad Baby Bump in Spicy Thirst Trap: Watch Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt uncovered her baby bump for the first time while wearing a skimpy bikini. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, debuted her pregnant belly in a scandalous swimsuit. The model, 29, caressed her stomach in a black bikini and bandana on Thursday, August 21. Hewitt adjusted her top before stepping back and cradling her bump.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Pregnancy Announcement

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt posted in July that she is pregnant with Pete Davidson's child.

"My little🤰🏻," she captioned the Instagram Reel, with Sade’s "Keep Looking" playing in the background. Hewitt announced her pregnancy in July with a cheeky post referencing Davidson’s notorious dating history. The couple has only been romantically linked since this past March. "Welp now everyone knows we had s--," she wrote underneath the photo dump. The Instagram carousel led with an image of the comedian, 31, hugging his woman from behind as they sat on the floor by a bookshelf. He was nearly nude, solely dressed in blue boxers, while Hewitt went braless in a white tank and shorts.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt's pregnant belly is starting to show.

The influencer also gave a sneak peek at some of her recent doctor’s appointments: she snapped a selfie in a hospital gown, held her boyfriend’s hand while getting examined and showed off her sonogram. She added pregnancy memes as well, including the phrase "Mamacita" from Love Island and a photo of SpongeBob giving the side eye with the text, "One of y’all hiding your pregnancy I can feel it." Hewitt concluded her post with a sweet snapshot wearing matching gray sweatpants with Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star grabbed the waist of his girlfriend’s pants and boxers as she placed a hand on his head and gazed longingly into his eyes.

Celebs and Fans React to Pete Davidson Becoming a Dad

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were only confirmed to be dating since March.

Pete Davidson's Thoughts on His Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Source: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube Pete Davidson values privacy during his girlfriend's pregnancy.