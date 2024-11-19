or
'He's in Pretty Bad Shape': Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab Again After Ending Secret Fling With The Bachelor's Maria Georgas, Source Claims

Pete Davidson and Maria Georgas managed to keep their romance away from cameras.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Pete Davidson is putting his mental health first.

According to a source, the comedian recently checked himself into rehab in Florida, marking his second stay at a facility this year.

"He's in pretty bad shape this time around," the source told a news outlet. "He's not in a good place."

The Saturday Night Live alum's infamous love life could have played a factor in the situation, as an insider claimed "he ended a fling" with The Bachelor's Maria Georgas right "before he checked in."

The two reportedly dated for a "couple of months" before Davidson, 31 — who also struggles with drug addiction — called it off.

While the former flames were never photographed out together, the reality star, 30, has left a few comments on the actor's sister's Casey Davidson's Instagram photos during the month of September.

The Bachelor Nation member became a scene-stealer when she competed for Joey Grazadei's heart on Season 28, which premiered in January. The actress divided fans, as while some loved her sense of humor and boldness, others thought she didn't exhibit the nicest behavior toward the other women.

She finished in fourth place, and though she was offered to star on the following season of The Bachelorette to find love, she declined.

Pete and Maria's romance comes after the Bupkis lead and Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, 26, ended their 10-month relationship in July. Pete also entered a psychiatric center that summer.

“Pete took the breakup very hard,” a separate insider previously told a news outlet. "For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought [Madelyn] was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”

At the time, the comic's inner circle was hoping he'd take a break from the limelight while dealing with his borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

“Pete should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back,” the source said. “Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it’s not healthy for someone with Pete’s problems.”

Pete's most recent rehab stay comes as a bit of a surprise to fans, as he appeared on the Saturday, November 2, episode of SNL when his pal John Mulaney was hosting.

Fans raved over the guest spot, especially since the Staten Island Native looked healthy and revealed he's been in the process of removing his countless arm tattoos.

