Pete Davidson 'Overanalyzes Things' and 'Conjures Up All Kinds of Negative Thoughts' When He Smokes, Insider Claims
Pete Davidson chose to prioritize his mental health and sobriety by checking into a rehabilitation facility late last month — but according to a source, his continued use of marijuana may be a cause for concern.
"I can't quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left," he joked during his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour stop in Atlantic City. "I did coke and ketamine and f---ing all the pills and all that s---. All I have is weed left."
A source spilled to a news outlet, "He’s said himself that he has an addictive personality. Anyone who’s hung out with him knows that when he smokes, he overanalyzes things and conjures up all kinds of negative thoughts."
Added the source, "For someone with an addictive personality, all drugs are bad."
This wasn't the first time the Saturday Night Live alum has been candid about his past drug use and addiction battles. As OK! previously reported, Davidson spoke about being sober for the first time in years in a 2017 Instagram post.
"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he said at the time. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."
That same year, he was also open about his mental health, and revealed his borderline personality diagnosis in 2017.
"One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]," he said at the time. "He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.'"
In a 2018 episode of SNL, the comedian even suggested that Kanye West should seek treatment for his mental health and get on regular medication.
“Take ’em,” Davidson said. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. It’s great."
The insider spoke with In Touch about Davidson's addictive personality.