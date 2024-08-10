Pete Davidson 'Overanalyzes Things' and 'Conjures Up All Kinds of Negative Thoughts' When He Smokes, Insider Claims

This wasn't the first time the Saturday Night Live alum has been candid about his past drug use and addiction battles. As OK! previously reported, Davidson spoke about being sober for the first time in years in a 2017 Instagram post.

"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he said at the time. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."