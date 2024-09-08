Pete Davidson's Pals Begging for Him to 'Move in With His Mom' After Rehab Stint: Source
Is it Pete Davidson’s time to step out of the spotlight?
According to an insider, the comedian, 30, recently checked into a psychiatric facility to focus on his sobriety following his split from Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.
Those close to the star are now worried about his possible return to Hollywood after treatment.
“Pete took the breakup very hard,” the source said. “For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”
Davidson’s inner circle apparently hopes the celeb takes this downtime to get back to his roots in Staten Island, N.Y.
“Pete should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back,” the insider spilled. “Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it’s not healthy for someone with Pete’s problems.”
The actor, who has been in and out of rehab at least seven times for substance abuse, is “just not solid enough to say ‘no,’ when he has to.”
The source noted the limelight isn’t good for Davidson either, as he often felt used, especially by his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who he dated from 2021-2022.
“Those are not the people who care deeply for him and want to see him at his best,” they said of Kardashian, who dated Davidson as a rebound after her marriage with Kanye West came to an end.
“Where’s Kim when all the stuff goes down? Nowhere! But what do you expect from Hollywood?” the insider said.
Davidson’s recent stint in rehab is not a shocker, seeing as the star has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health in the past.
Aside from substance abuse issues, the Bupkis actor has also been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I’m always depressed,” he previously admitted. “I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”
“My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again,” he expressed. “I think I’ve hit it a few times [but] as long as you’re around good, supportive people, and if you’re strong enough, you’ll be able to get out of it.”
In addition to dating Kardashian, Davidson famously had relationships with Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.
In Touch reported on Davidson's friends' concerns.