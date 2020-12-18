Pete Davidson Has Started To Remove *All* Of His Tattoos — Find Out The Reason Why!

Actor Pete Davidson is in the process of removing all of his tattoos. Davidson is best known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, but as his career heats up, Davidson is said to be sick of having his ink covered in makeup.

Film critic Mike McGranaghan broke the news when he attended a virtual Q&A with the King of Staten Island crew and cast, which is where Davidson made the remark.

“Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here’s a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!” McGranaghan tweeted on December 7.

McGranaghan confirmed that the news was real when fans asked if Davidson was just joking. “He even showed his hand, which is already done,” McGranaghan explained. “He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off.'”

“I’m just happy Pete got a puppy. And it makes sense with the tattoos if he is getting more and more into making movies,” one fan replied. “He’s in for a hell of a painful ride,” another said.

Several fans speculated that perhaps Davidson was also removing the tattoos due to health concerns as the 27-year-old was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease as a teen. “There have been tons of articles, starting with Newsweek, about the toxic ingredients in tattoos and the fact that they can migrate into your bloodstream. Given Pete’s medical issues with Crohn’s, this was a wise decision longterm,” one fan noted.

“Try googling ‘tattoos’ & ‘toxic’ & read the articles on their ingredients & where they end up in yr body, such as yr lymph nodes. The skin is the body’s main way of eliminating toxins. If you’re clogging it up with toxic ink, you’re asking for trouble. So I’m glad he did this,” another said.

Davidson’s tattoos are often visible during his SNL sketches on his neck, arms and chest, but a closer look at Davidson in SNL’s “Rap Roundtable” sketch with Timothée Chalamet last week showed that the ink on his hands had faded.