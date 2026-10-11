Sen. Thom Tillis Calls Donald Trump a 'Snowflake,' But Strategist Says His Candor Came Too Late

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Sen. Thom Tillis is leaving Washington with a few final insults for President Donald Trump, and no apparent interest in softening them. The retiring North Carolina Republican describes Trump as a “snowflake” with thin skin in his new memoir, How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents. But critics say Tillis’ candor would have carried more weight before he surrendered his political leverage.

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Thom Tillis Unloads on Trump and His Allies

Source: MEGA Sen. Thom Tillis called Donald Trump a ‘snowflake’ while discussing the president in his memoir.

Tillis introduces his criticism in the memoir’s prologue, writing that Trump has “even thinner skin” than he once believed before adding, “Seriously, what a snowflake.” “He does have thin skin,” Tillis said during an October 6 appearance on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins. The two-term senator argued that public figures must learn to absorb criticism and continue leading rather than becoming distracted by every attack. His memoir also targets prominent Trump appointees. Tillis identifies Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a “MAGAT,” his term for members of the MAGA movement who are also Trump sycophants. He calls confirming Hegseth his greatest career regret and says he should have blocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from becoming health secretary.

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A Familiar Republican View

Source: MEGA The retiring senator also criticized Donald Trump allies including Pete Hegseth.

“Tillis has given voice to what a huge swath of lawmakers, political consultants, political commentators, and rank and file voters — principally Republicans, but some Democrats, too — have thought about Trump for years now, but with most, other than the rank and file, being too afraid to say it because they fear Trump and his supporters’ retribution,” said Republican strategist Liz Mair, president of Mair Strategies.

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Source: MEGA Republican strategist Liz Mair said the senator voiced concerns many Republicans had privately held.

Trump repeatedly attacked Tillis as insufficiently loyal and later called him a “loser” and “quitter.” Tillis announced that he would not seek another term after opposing Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

Candor Without Leverage

Source: MEGA Liz Mair argued that Thom Tillis’ late criticism carried less political weight as he prepared to leave office.