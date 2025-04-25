Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Threatens Pentagon Employee With 'Polygraph Test' Amid Latest Leaking Scandal

In a meeting with Grady, Hegseth reportedly yelled, "I’ll hook you up to a f------ polygraph!"

Word had leaked that the Trump admin was planning a classified briefing for the Tesla billionaire on China, a revelation that infuriated President Trump and raised alarms inside the Pentagon, given Musk’s business ties to Beijing.

According to officials who have worked at the department, the infighting at the Pentagon has potential national security implications.

"I didn’t believe he had the requisite experience and skills to handle the toughest job in the cabinet before he was confirmed and I have seen nothing in his performance so far that would disconfirm that judgment," said Eric Edelman, a Republican who served as a top Pentagon official in former President George W. Bush’s administration and ambassador to multiple countries.