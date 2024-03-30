Donald Trump's Former National Security Advisor Claims He 'Doesn't Have the Brains' to Become a Dictator
John Bolton doesn’t seem to think Donald Trump’s concerning rhetoric will result in him trying to become a dictator.
The former national security advisor for the ex-prez spoke with French newspaper Le Figaro, where he addressed concerns after the Republican politician attempted to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election.
Since the deadly Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Bolton has been a harsh critic of the father-of-five, which was reflected in the interview.
“The American Constitution and its institutions are strong,” he said. “Trump attacked them by trying to call into question the result of the elections, and he failed. If he wasn’t able to steal the election when he was in the Oval Office, it’s not going to happen in November from Mar-a-Lago. The Constitution is very clear, there will be no third term.”
When asked if Bolton believed Trump would try to become a dictator, he responded, “He hasn’t got the brains! He’s a property developer, for God’s sake!”
While he wasn’t worried about Trump trying to overthrow American democracy, Bolton did share concerns that the 77-year-old may pull out of NATO if he was reelected.
- Hillary Clinton Gives Stark Warning to Take Donald Trump 'Literally and Seriously' Before 2024 Election: 'He Means What He Says'
- Donald Trump Is Running for President to Show 'He's Not a Loser,' Mitt Romney Believes
- Hillary Clinton Doesn't Believe Rival Donald Trump Can Win 2024 Election: 'He's Only Gotten Worse'
“Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it,” he explained. “That’s why leaving NATO is a real possibility. A lot of people think it’s just a negotiating tool, but I don’t think so.”
While it seems Bolton is fearful of Trump's potential reelection, he is not the only one, as Bill Maher recently vowed to do all he can to prevent Trump from seeing another presidential term.
“I’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen, but none of us have much influence,” the TV host, 68, told Variety, in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27.
“What I have decided to do is not preemptively give up my nervous system to Donald Trump like I did last time, or maybe the last two times,” he continued. “If he wins, he wins. The country is polarized. It’s like a prison yard — you’re either one team or the other. Everybody says they want to be in the middle, but really they just go to their corners.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So either Trump will win or he won’t,” Maher added. “And when he becomes president, either he’ll blow up the world or put me in Guantánamo Bay or whatever, but I just cannot worry about it constantly.”